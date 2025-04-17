Crunchyroll streams Attack on Titan anime compilation film in April 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 saw the Crunchyroll release date of the Attack on Titan anime compilation film officially announced as 8 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday. While Crunchyroll hasn’t confirmed any additional information as of this article’s writing, it’s expected that the film will stream in both original Japanese and with an English dubbed version.

Ad

This news comes shortly after the Attack on Titan anime compilation film, fully titled Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK, ended its international screenings. Those began in February 2025 with a North American run, and continued throughout February and March 2025 with select international screenings.

Attack on Titan anime compilation film to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Attack on Titan anime compilation film serves as a 145 minute long touched-up version of the final season’s ultimate pair of installments. The film first opened in Japanese theaters in November 2024 for a limited engagement three-week run. The film sold 175 thousand tickets and earned 259,435,720 yen (roughly US$1.59 million) in its first three days in theaters. International screenings began with the North American release on February 10.

In the United States, the film earned US$2.5 million in its first four days in theaters. Linked Horizon’s “Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e,” or “To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now,” returned as the film’s theme song. The song was the television anime series’ final opening ending theme song. Linked Horizon made multiple theme songs for the anime series, such as season two’s iconic “Shinzo wo Sasageyo!” opening theme.

Ad

As of this article’s writing, Crunchyroll has yet to share any additional news regarding the film’s streaming premiere. However, as mentioned above, it’s a safe presumption that the film will stream with at least an English dub as an alternative to the original Japanese audio. At the very least, fans can count on the film streaming in Japanese with English and other language subtitles upon its premiere at 8 PM EDT on Thursday, April 17.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Attack on Titan anime compilation film is likely the final installment of the anime franchise. The television anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s original manga series of the same name first aired in April 2013. The second season aired in April 2017, with the third season’s first half in July 2018 and its second in April 2019. The Final season’s first part aired in December 2020, followed by its second in January 2022 and the final parts in March and November 2023.

Ad

Isayama’s original manga series began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in September 2009, where it ran until its conclusion in April 2021. The manga’s 139 chapters were collected into 34 compilation volumes, all of which are officially translated into and released in English.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More