5 Class 1-A students who could make it as vigilantes in My Hero Academia (& 5 who wouldn't last a day)

While My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime series on its own, Class 1-A students specifically may be a significant factor in its popularity. Each student possesses a unique quirk and personality, making them one of the most iconic aspects of the series. However, even though they all attend UA High to become pro heroes, some might be better suited as vigilantes.

With the recent release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a compelling discussion arises about which Class 1-A students might fit the role of a vigilante more than a pro hero. While some may excel in this role, others might not stand a chance from day one. From Midoriya to Bakugo, here are five anime characters who could make excellent vigilantes, along with five who won't.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Midoriya, Shoto, and 3 other Class 1-A members from My Hero Academia who could make a good vigilante

1) Izuku Midoriya

Midoriya was a Vigilante during the Dark Hero arc (Image via Bones)

To start, Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, was literally a vigilante during the Dark Deku arc. The burden he felt after being led to believe that he was the only one capable of defeating All for One and saving the world drove him to become a vigilante.

Deku takes a determined approach to responsibility; if the hero system were to fail, he would definitely take matters into his own hands. He would essentially pop up before the hero arrives, defeating villains and protecting the people, all while remaining in the shadows.

2) Tenya Iida

Iida's fight against Stain proves he would reflect well as a Vigilante (Image via Bones)

Tenya Iida from My Hero Academia has already revealed his vigilante side during his fight against Stain alongside Midoriya. When he started hunting for Stain, he broke several rules and acted outside of the law. Iida displays a strong sense of justice—if the law doesn't align with his ideals, he will take matters into his own hands.

Iida's quirk, Engine, is excellent for high-speed chases and for escaping when law enforcement arrives, further emphasizing his vigilante nature. He aims to enforce justice, reaching villains before other pro heroes can and delivering his own form of judgment upon them.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto has a side that screams his personality as a Vigilante (Image via Bones)

Due to his past with Endeavor, Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia gives off a loner vibe. Throughout the anime, Shoto demonstrates multiple instances of preferring to work alone and delivering judgment without waiting for others to agree. He also possesses immense power, which he proudly utilizes whenever he chooses.

As a vigilante, Shoto would be a quiet and level-headed individual. Because of his strong sense of justice, he could flip a switch if he ever saw the hero system failing or oppressing the innocent.

4) Yuga Aoyama

Aoyama might serve the role of a Vigilante better than anyone thinks (Image via Bones)

While exhibiting a happy-go-lucky and ecstatic personality, Yuga Aoyama from My Hero Academia delivered one of the biggest plot twists in the series when he revealed his betrayal. His actions in the anime illustrate how deceiving he can be, with even several pro heroes unable to sense his treachery. Nevertheless, his strong sense of loyalty and justice compelled him to change his course of action.

After being manipulated by All for One, Aoyama harbors a grudge against those who pick on and manipulate the desperate for their self-interest. This grudge could motivate him to become a vigilante. He will likely smile and deceive the villains with his charm, striking them down when the opportunity arises.

5) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima, aka Red Riot, has a personality that suits the role of a Vigilante (Image via Bones)

Eijiro Kirishima, also known as Red Riot from My Hero Academia, has something about him that screams the word Vigilante. Kirishima possesses a rowdiness that emerges whenever he encounters situations that push him to his limits. Even though he grew up admiring pro heroes, he won't hesitate to step in and take action if he witnesses the system failing.

As a vigilante, Kirishima would exude a street-fighter vibe. His brawling and fierce attitude contribute to an intimidating presence when villains encounter him in alleys at night. With his strong sense of justice and rogue demeanor, he would be someone villains need to watch out for.

5 Class 1-A students who wouldn't last a day as a vigilante

1) Minoru Mineta

Minoru Mineta is too scared to act as a Vigilante (Image via Bones)

Honestly, Minoru Mineta from My Hero Academia would stand no chance as a Vigilante. Although his quirk, Pop Off, has some interesting applications, he rarely uses it for hero work. Additionally, his frazzled personality in tough situations also undermines his viability as a Vigilante candidate.

He is far too emotional and often relies on others whenever a problem arises, without even trying to push forward and resolve it on his own. Becoming a Vigilante involves operating in a morally gray zone, which Minoru's character is least equipped to handle.

2) Fumikage Tokoyami

Fumikage's quirk will blow his cover as a Vigilante (Image via Bones)

While Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia certainly looks the part of a vigilante, he probably wouldn't last a single day in that role. Fumikage's character has several traits suited for a vigilante, such as stealth; however, his quirk could expose him. It’s like a crow sitting on a power line, waiting for disaster—no pun intended.

In combat, Tokoyami's quirk, Dark Shadow, tends to be too loud and always seems to chatter, which gives away his location regardless of how stealthy he tries to be. Additionally, Tokoyami is easily distracted by other shadows, which on a moonlit night will likely shift his focus from the task at hand.

3) Ochaco Uraraka

Uraraka's personality might get in the way of her delivering Vigilante justice (Image via Bones)

Ochaco Uraraka from My Hero Academia appears to be the most passionate about helping others, a great quality for a vigilante. However, her personality may also be the reason for her downfall. Uraraka is easily driven by emotions, which may come into play if she decides to fight a villain, especially one with a backstory.

While her quirk is very useful in dealing with criminals, it also removes the discretion needed for a vigilante. Instead of searching the nooks and corners of an alley, the authorities are likely to see a villain and a vigilante floating in mid-air in plain sight.

4) Katsuki Bakugo

Despite looking the part, Bakugo isn't a good fit for the Vigilante role (Image via Bones)

While Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia looks and feels like a Vigilante, several factors are working against him to qualify for the role. Firstly, Bakugo is a stickler for rules and works hard trying to become the best pro hero. Although he has begun to show loyalty to his classmates and others, he initially didn’t care about them at all.

As the name suggests, his quirk, Explosion, is not one of the more discreet ones available and would likely create a lot of noise, alerting authorities and making it easy for them to track him down. Additionally, Bakugo worked too hard towards his life as a hero to just give it up for a life in the shadows, without recognition.

5) Koji Koda

Koji's personality and character are far from what a Vigilante should be like (Image via Bones)

Koji Koda from My Hero Academia is one of the most peaceful and gentle characters among the Class 1-A students. Given how the series implies that mutants face discrimination, it is highly unlikely that Koji would choose the life of a vigilante after having the opportunity to become a pro hero.

Even if he does, the idea of squirrels gnawing and birds pecking at a villain doesn't scream a Vigilante exactly. Furthermore, Koji calling in the animals in tight situations, such as an alley, isn't exactly the best scenario for making his escape after defeating a villain, which would likely leave behind a clue or even a few mice.

Final thoughts

With the release of the latest anime series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the idea that some beloved heroes from the main series might serve as vigilantes is a very intriguing thought. While many heroes have already shown signs of being vigilant, a few are not quite cut out for life as a hero in the shadows, as discussed in this article.

As the ongoing My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series moves forward, fans of the series get to see a different side of heroes who prefer to do their jobs without any recognition. The series also reflects the lengths to which a hero's conviction goes to fulfill their duties, no matter what.

