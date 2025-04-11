10 best anime series that started and ended before the Hunter x Hunter anime returned

One of Madhouse's most popular titles, the Hunter X Hunter anime has been loved and enjoyed by many fans as one of the best anime series. This anime has several characters who have built a place in the fans' hearts, and with a great storyline, it contributes to the success of the series. The original series ran from 1999-2001. It was re-released by Madhouse in 2011 and was on air till 2014.

Ad

While no official announcement has been made yet at the time this article was written, several fans have speculated that the series is set to return very soon. Since the last airing in 2014 of the Hunter X Hunter anime, several other animes have caught to audience's fancy. Some of the best anime series like The Seven Deadly Sins, Violet Evergarden, and Summer Time Rendering were among the popular series of the last decade.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the discussed anime entries.

Inuyashiki, Parasyte, and 8 other best anime series to watch before the Hunter X Hunter anime's return

1) DARLING in the FRANXX (2018)

Darling in the Franxx is one of the best anime series that finished before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the single-season popular anime Darling in the Franxx features monsters, mechas, and other characters with unique traits. It follows the story of Hiro, who pairs up with Zero Two after the death of her partner. The anime is filled with action-packed sequences and momentary romantic reliefs.

Ad

The Darling in the Franxx anime has an intriguing storyline and a unique post-apocalyptic world setting, making it one of the best series to watch before the return of Hunter X Hunter.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

2) Violet Evergarden (2018-2020)

Violet Evergarden is yet another best anime series to watch before the Hunter X Hunter's return (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Violet Evergarden has two installments, an anime series in 2018 and a movie in 2020, that complete the storyline. Caught up in the bloodshed from the Great War in the land of Telesis, Violet Evergarden, the anime's main protagonist, was raised as a ruthless killer. After the war, Violet starts a new life working at the CH Postal Company after having a fallout with her intended guardian family.

Ad

There, she stumbled upon the work of an "Auto Memory Doll", a person tasked with transcribing people's feelings and thoughts on paper. Intriged by this idea, Violet starts her job as an Auto Memory Doll, leading her to an adventure to reshape the lives of her clients and self-discovery in the process.

Where to watch: Netflix.

3) The Seven Deadly Sins (2014-2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the best anime series to watch before Hunter X Hunter anime airs (Image via A-1 Pictures)

First aired in 2014, The Seven Deadly Sins anime concluded in 2021 with 5 seasons and 2 movies. In the land of Britania, the Seven Deadly Sins are a collective group of knights who were disbanded ten years earlier, upon being framed for conspiring against the Liones Kingdom.

Ad

Elizabeth Liones, the third princess of the kingdom, alongside the Seven Deadly Sins' leader Meliodas, set out to find the other members to liberate the Liones Kingdom from the Holy Knight. Fraudrin, a demon, was manipulating the Holy Knights into unsealing the Demon race. Filled with action sequences, The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the best anime series to watch while waiting for Hunter X Hunter to release.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

4) Inuyashiki (2017)

Inuyashiki is yet another best anime series that ended before Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Mappa)

The single-season anime Inuyashiki aired in 2017, was one of the best anime series of the year. Inuyashiki Ichiro is a lonely old man who was struck by an explosion of extraterrestrial origin, replacing his body with an incredibly powerful mechanical body. After saving a homeless man, Ichiro realised the extent of his powers and dedicated himself to doing good and fighting crimes.

Ad

In the same explosion, Shishigami Hiro, a teenager, faced a similar fate. However, unlike Ichiro, he became villainous and went on a murder spree. Hiro eventually becomes the most wanted criminal in the country. The series follows two different people faced with a bizarre accident, who lead two different lives as their paths are destined to clash.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

5) Mob Psycho 100 (2016-2022)

Mob Psycho 100 by Bones is one of the best anime series that came out before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Bones)

Covering a total of 3 seasons and 4 OVA episodes, Mob Psycho 100 by Studio Bones was released two years after Hunter X Hunter last aired. This anime focuses on Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, who has immense psychic powers and is known as an esper.

Ad

The series has a lot of intriguing visuals and a great storyline, making it one of the most popular series during the time of its time. Covering genres like action, comedy, and supernatural, Mob Psycho 100 is a must-watch before the Hunter X Hunter anime comes out.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar (India).

6) Summer Time Rendering (2022)

Summer Time Rendering is one of the best anime series to come out before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via OLM)

Released in the spring of 2022, Summer Time Rendering gained popularity quickly. Filled with mystery and suspense, the anime follows the story of Shinpei Ajiro. After learning the news about his sister Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Hitogashima to attend the funeral.

Ad

Upon returning, he discovers the strangulation marks around Ushio's neck, indicating murder. After hearing the supernatural occurrences that happened before Ushio's death, Shinpei, alongside his other sister Mio, sets out to unravel the supernatural occurrences happening on the island.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, and STAR+.

7) Parasyte- The Maxim (2014-2015)

Parasyte is one of the best anime series to come out before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte- The Maxim by Madhouse was released in 2014, and aired for only one season. The anime follows the story of Shinichi, as he meets an extraterrestrial being inhabiting his body, who he later names Migi. Though reluctant at first, eventually Shinichi trusted Migi's presence in his body, and they joined forces to fight other extraterrestrial beings, who, unlike them, were dangerous.

Ad

Parasyte was one of the most popular anime upon its release, leaving the fans wanting more. A plethora of fight sequences and an intriguing storyline made it one of the best anime series to watch before Hunter X Hunter is rereleased.

Where to watch: Netflix.

8) The Promised Neverland (2019-2021)

The Promised Neverland is one of the best anime series to come out before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Promised Neverland created by CloverWorks concluded the story in two seasons. The anime covers genres like dark fantasy, science fiction, and thriller, making it one of the most popular series when it was released. The story is set around an orphanage where mysterious occurrences happen.

Ad

It is a thriller anime filled with horror and supernatural sequences, focused on evil creatures like demons. The Promised Neverland is a definite must-watch for people who like spine-chilling sequences.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

9) Assassination Classroom (2015-2016)

Assassination Classroom is one of the best anime series to feature before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Lerche)

The two-season series, Assassination Classroom by Lerche, was a very popular anime among fans upon its release in 2015. The anime is an action and science fiction comedy and is based on the story of a strong, yellow-tentacled creature who becomes a teacher, conspicuously teaching students assassination skills.

Ad

The Assassination Classroom anime, while referencing other popular titles, is a real comedic masterpiece itself. The anime left the fans wanting more as it ended in just two seasons.

Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar (India).

10) Dororo (2019)

Dororo is one of the best anime series to air before the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Mappa)

The 24-episode series Dororo by Mappa aired covers genres like dark fantasy, action, and historical fantasy, making it popular among fans despite ending with only one season. The anime features the story of a ronin named Hyakkimaru and a young orphan thief named Dororo as they adventure through the Sengoku period.

Ad

Dororo is mostly an action-centric anime focusing on fights against demons and other supernatural entities. The anime is a definite must-watch for fans of the supernatural genre who like a historical background setting as well.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Final thoughts

While the Hunter X Hunter anime is one of the best anime series ever, there are several other anime that have been popular throughout the years, which are unknown to several fans. This list hopefully provides options to the audience who are waiting for the release of Hunter X Hunter to watch something in the meantime.

Ad

As fans await the release of the new Hunter X Hunter anime, speculations about the anime's release being around the corner are spreading. However, the validity of the rumor cannot be confirmed.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More