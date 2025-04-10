10 best anime like Sword of the Demon Hunter

The Sword of the Demon Hunter anime, released in spring 2025, has become a sensation among fans from the very get-go. The anime is based on historical fantasy and supernatural elements, which make it even more enjoyable. And to add icing on the cake, the anime is focused on one of the most popular supernatural creatures- demons.

Fans who are well-versed and intrigued by these elements started looking for other anime like Sword of the Demon Hunter to make their comparisons or to just extend their viewing experience on it. Here is a list of 10 such anime that deal with the genre of supernatural, particularly devils and demons that are similar.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and may contain spoilers from the anime/manga that are being discussed.

Demon Slayer and 9 other anime like Sword of the Demon Hunter

1) Demon Slayer

The Demon Slayer season 1 Official cover image (Image via Ufotable)

From several similarities with the storyline to visual resemblances, Demon Slayer is one of the best anime like Sword of the Demon Hunter. The concept of a little sister becoming a demon and a brother protecting her from the start is very iconically similar between the two. However, the twist lies in where the sister becomes the villain of the series.

Demon Slayer has a very expansive universe covering demons with different abilities and powers. Similarly, both mentioned anime have a glaring theme in common- slaying demons. The Demon Slayer anime is filled with action sequences and a story narrative that intrigues the viewers, making it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

2) Inuyasha

Still from the Inuyasha anime (Image via Sunrise)

Inuyasha by Sunrise has a similar world setting and narrative to Sword of the Demon Hunter. Both are set around a historical timeline, featuring several scenic and countryside aesthetics of the old world. Both protagonists of the said anime have a connection with demons, while Inuyasha is a half-demon, Jinya possesses a demon arm.

Matching the similar aesthetic and theme, Inuyasha is a must-watch anime for anyone who likes Sword of the Demon Hunter. The anime dives into an extensive world of humans and demons with a great narrative and intriguing visuals.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

3) Blue Exorcist

Season 1 Official cover image of Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime Ao no Ekusoshisuto, also known as Blue Exorcist, by A-1 Pictures, became a fan favorite as soon as it hit the screens. Following a similar theme about devils and demons, the anime has a very similar vibe to Sword of the Demon Hunter. Both Rin Okumura from Blue Exorcist and Jinya have demonic sides to them, while they set out on the task to eradicate demons.

An anime filled with action and an interesting story plot, Blue Exorcist is a must-watch for fans who love the supernatural genre and the concept of demons and demon hunting.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

4) Hellsing

Alucard from the anime Hellsing (Image via Madhouse)

On the subject of demon hunting, Hellsing will share a spot in likeness with Sword of the Demon Hunter. Alucard, the main protagonist of Hellsing, relentlessly wipes out supernatural threats, while Jinta has set a similar goal- to defend others against demons. The use of spiritual weaponry can also be seen in both anime, focusing on a good over evil concept.

With a similar concept of eliminating demons, Hellsing is a must-watch for anyone who likes to watch supernatural anime that has action-packed scenes and striking visuals.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5) Chainsaw Man

The Chainsaw Man anime Official cover image for season 1 (Image via Mappa)

Arguably one of the best anime in modern times, Chainsaw Man shares a striking resemblance with Sword of the Demon Hunter. The similar storyline concept of fighting against demons can be seen in the anime, only difference being the demons are replaced by Devils, in Chainsaw Man.

Similar to the demons from Sword of the Demon Hunter, Devils appear out of nowhere and need to be neutralized in Chainsaw Man. An anime filled with action, supernatural elements, an intriguing storyline, and striking visuals, Chainsaw Man is a definite watch for anyone who likes the genre.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

6) High School DxD

The Official High School DxD season 1 cover image (Image via TNK)

While they share many differences, High School DxD has a lot of similarities in concept with Sword of the Demon King as well. Fans looking for a plethora of demons, devils, and other supernatural elements can find them here. The series is filled with demons and devils fighting it out intriguingly and uniquely. Despite the fanservice High School DxD offers, the storyline is quite solid.

The main iconic similarity is how the protagonist of both series were thrust into the world of the supernatural and must now cope with their lives and carry out their objectives.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

7) Dororo

Still from the anime Dororo (Image via Mappa)

Set in a similar historical timeline and fighting against demons, Dororo is an anime like Sword of the Demon Hunter. Both series take place in historic Japan and cover the same supernatural entities- demons. To add to the likeness, Dororo is also heavily influenced by the use of the Katana as the primary weapon.

From the ambience to the world setting to the same supernatural elements, the heavy similarities between the series are visible. A series that covers both the theme and likeness of Sword of the Demon Hunter, Dororo is a must-watch for anyone interested in the genre.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

8) Berserk

Still from the anime Berserk (Image via Gemba)

Both Berserk and Sword of the Demon Hunter feature two protagonists who wield a sword and fight demons as a part of their duties. While Guts carries a massive sword on his back, Jinya carries a katana, both doing the same duty. To add to the similarities, both anime portray demons as fragments of human darkness.

Berserk is one of the all-time classics, originally released in 1997, and the second season was released in 2016, followed by the third in 2017. With a similar vibe and thematic resemblances, Berserk is an anime to watch, if anyone fonds the new Spring 2025 anime, Sword of the Demon Hunter.

Where to watch: Netflix.

9) Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files

Still from the anime series Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Pierrot)

The 1992 anime Yu Yu Hakusho shares quite a few similarities with Sword of the Demon Hunter. While both anime seem different at first glance, they share the most common theme of fighting against supernatural entities. The combat style shown in both anime is also similar in terms of using spiritual weaponry.

Both anime have their core theme similar to each other, the only difference being the nature of the series. While Yu Yu Hakusho is very battle-centric and energetic, Sword of the Demon Hunter goes about it in a calm and relaxing way.

Where to watch: Netflix.

10) The Promised Neverland

The Official cover image for the anime The Promised Neverland (Image via Cloverworks)

The best way to start talking similarities between The Promised Neverland and Sword of the Demon Hunter is how both anime start. Both start in a very peaceful setting, exploring the narration, with things turning bad very quickly. Both feature the demons in them as not just enemies, but evil entities born from the human consciousness and wants.

The Promised Neverland carries an essence of horror and mystery throughout the series, which is also reflected in the storyline and vibe of the spring 2025 anime, Sword of the Demon Hunter. The 2019 anime is a must-watch for someone who enjoys watching horror and demonic storylines.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

Final thoughts

The Sword of the Demon Hunter anime has become a sensation since the premiere of its very first episode. The theme and storyline have a uniqueness to them, which isn't a copy but can be relatable to other fan-favorite anime. With two episodes of the anime already released, the reception it got from fans clearly shows its popularity.

With fans waiting in anticipation for the third episode to be released, it remains to be seen where Jinya's story goes from here as the story progresses. The bigger question is also yet to be answered, as to the whereabouts of Suzune.

