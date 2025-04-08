Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 will be released on April 8, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 2 made its debut on April 8, 2025, and took up a completely different tone compared to the more action-driven episode 1.

Episode 2 depicted a much more jaded Jinta returning to Edo in his eternal pursuit of Suzune. Although Jinta's father drove out both Jinta and Suzune in their younger days, episode 2 depicted his actual character while revealing the reason behind his adverse actions.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2025, at 12:00 am JST and will focus on Jinta's run-ins with the demons infesting Edo. The episode will follow a structure similar to detective mystery-solving anime, with action taking a backseat throughout most of its Spring 2025 run.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11:00 am Monday April 14, 2025 Pacific Time 08:00 am Monday April 14, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

April 15, 2025 India Standard Time 08:30 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3?'

MBS, BS Fuji, and Tokyo MX will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3, with new episodes following every Tuesday. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. BiliBili and Ani-One Asia will facilitate the episodes' streaming for international audiences.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2

Jinta as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 picked up from the ending of episode 1 and saw Jinta now pursuing demons within the bustling city of Edo. An elderly merchant named Juuzou hired Jinta, following which he was briefed on the entire situation. Zenji, Juuzou's employee, revealed how Jinta was supposed to exterminate the demon that was supposedly haunting Natsu, Juuzou's foster daughter.

Zenji went into detail about how Juuzou's wife was killed by demons, and his son ran away from home due to a demon as well. This resulted in Juuzou adopting a daughter while harboring a resentment towards demons.

Natsu as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Jinta later deduces that Natsu's feelings of insecurity regarding her adopted status, alongside her yearning for Juuzou's attention, gave rise to the demon. Eventually, Natsu overcomes her deep-seated emotions while Jinta slays the demon for good.

Jinta later slays the demon's remnants, which were the manifestation of Juuzou's wife, who hadn't moved on to the afterlife. The next day, Jinta pays respect to Natsu and Zenji and leaves. The episode ends with Zenji enquiring about why Juuzou had so much faith in Jinta. Juuzou reveals that a parent doesn't need a reason to have faith in their children

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 will continue the story after another time skip. This time, it will focus on the increasing victims of a man-eating demon inhabiting Edo. The episode will follow the victims of the said demon and explore their feelings of regret alongside the relationship between demons and humans.

