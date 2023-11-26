How did Alucard become a vampire in Hellsing? Explained

Alucard is the main protagonist and anti-hero of Kouta Hirano's manga and anime series, Hellsing. The series is known for its dark and violent themes, as well as its stylish and dynamic action scenes with a colorful and diverse cast of characters, each of whom has a unique personality, history, and direction. Through these characters' interactions and conflicts, the show delves into themes of religion, war, morality, and identity.

The titular Hellsing is a covert British organization that combats supernatural threats. Alucard is the ultimate weapon used by the organization to combat other vampires and supernatural beings. Though he obeys Integra's commands and is devoted to her, he also takes joy in fighting and killing. He frequently mocks and taunts his enemies because of his sadistic nature and twisted sense of humor.

He also thinks he is the strongest and oldest vampire alive, which makes him extremely prideful and confident in his skills. However, how did Alucard originally come to be a vampire, and who is he really?

Origin and identity of Alucard from Hellsing

Alucard's real name is Vlad III Dracula, popularly referred to as Vlad the Impaler, a Wallachian prince who fought against the Ottoman Empire in the fifteenth century. He had a nasty reputation for impaling his opponents on stakes and for being incredibly cruel. He protected his country from invaders.

But he also faced resistance from his own nobility, who plotted to take him down and took opposing positions. Both, his brother Radu who supported the Turks, and his father-in-law Matthias Corvinus, who put him in jail on spurious charges of treason, betrayed him. Alucard was ordered to be beheaded by Mehmed II, the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, who captured him.

But when he was captured by the Turks and betrayed by his own people, his life tragically changed. In a final act of survival and defiance, he drank the blood of the fallen soldiers on the battlefield before being sentenced to beheading. He turned against God and accepted the forces of darkness, turning into a true vampire.

Alucard's transformation into a vampire increased people's fear and hatred of him. In addition to waging war on his adversaries, he preyed on innocent people out of bloodlust. Abraham Van Helsing, a Dutch physician and vampire hunter who had him imprisoned and subjected to years of experimentation, eventually defeated him.

Afterwards, the current leader of the Hellsing Organization, Integra Hellsing, took on his authority from her father Arthur Hellsing.

Alucard is practically unstoppable due to his wide range of supernatural powers. In the event that his body is totally destroyed, he is capable of recovering from any wound. He is capable of changing into an array of forms, including a dog, a swarm of insects, a bat, and a young girl.

He has the ability to control darkness and shadows, conjure up illusions, and influence other people's thoughts. Moreover, he has the ability to call upon and control his familiars, the spirits of those whose blood he has drained.

However, Alucard is not without his flaws and imperfections despite his seeming immortality and superiority. The laws of vampires, including the need for blood, the sensitivity to silver and blessed weapons, and the dislike of sunlight and holy symbols, bind him.

In addition, he regrets his choices and his destiny and is plagued by guilt and memories of his past. He is looking for a deserving rival who can confront him, beat him, and put an end to his eternal life.

Alucard is a different kind of creature, according to some, and not a true vampire. They might bring up the fact that he lacks the common vampire weaknesses of stakes, crosses, and garlic. They might also assert that he is immune to the adverse consequences of being a vampire, such as the loss of his humanity, free will, and soul.

These arguments, however, fall flat because they fail to take into account the evidence that Alucard is, in fact, a vampire. He shares the same beginnings as the majority of vampires, having drunk blood to become one.

Alucard is a complex and mysterious figure in Hellsing who defies the notions of what makes a vampire. He is a monster and a savior, a human and a demon, and both a hero and a villain. The manga is available in print volumes from Dark Horse Comics or online on websites.

Additionally, Hellsing is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in select countries. With its mix of humor, terror, and action, it is a well-liked and exciting series that is sure to keep the audience captivated.

