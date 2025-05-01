10 best anime to watch if you like Teogonia

With the recent release of Studio Asahi Production's anime Teogonia in spring 2025, the series has already started to grow a fandom. The polished feel of the anime and an intriguing storyline piqued the interest of many fans, raising its popularity.

Covering genres like adventure, dark fantasy, and isekai, the series is unique for its visualization of action sequences and mystical aspects depicted throughout the anime. While the ongoing series continues to keep the fans involved, here are some other series that also dive into the world of Isekai and perfectly fit the likeness of Teogonia.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Mushoku Tensei, Re: Zero, and 8 other anime series like Teogonia

1) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Studio Bind)

One of the anime like Teogonia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Coming from the isekai genre, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2021) by Studio Bind stands out as one of the most iconic series to match the likeness of Teogonia. With a great storyline and action scenes, the anime has become one of the fan favorites in recent years.

A 34-year-old Japanese man is evicted from his home by his siblings upon his failure to attend their parents' funeral. After deeming his life meaningless, he acts selflessly by saving some teenagers, by gets hit by a truck and dies in the process. He is then reborn as Rudeus Greyrat into a world of magic and adventure, meeting several friends and foes along his way to live his new life.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar (India).

2) Sword Art Online (A-1 Pictures)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

From one of the huge production houses in Japan, A-1 Pictures, comes the series Sword Art Online. The anime was released in 2012, becoming an instant sensation among the fandom within weeks of its premiere. Diving into genres like fantasy, isekai, romance, action, and adventure, the series has retained its popularity ever since.

Upon the release of a game named Sword Art Online, Kazuto "Kirito" Kirigaya joins the team of 1000 testers in the game's previous closed beta version. While he plays the game and advances, he soon discovers that 300 players remain trapped in the game via their NerveGear, a device used to enhance their gaming experience, including Asuna, whom he married in-game.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar (India).

3) Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World (Studio White Fox)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, Re:Zero (Image via White Fox)

Released in 2016, Studio White Fox's Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World is one of the most well-known isekai genre anime out there. It offers an intriguing storyline and a plethora of unique characters, making it a fan favorite.

The series follows Subaru Natsuki, who is suddenly summoned into a world of fantasy and adventure. Upon his arrival, he gets killed while trying to save Emilia, a young half-elf. After dying a few times, Subaru realizes he has the power to turn back time and events. Out of gratitude and affection, Subaru uses his powers to protect and help Emilia to become the next queen.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

4) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Studio 8bit)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

Studio 8bit's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, released back in 2018, stands out as one of the anime series that fans have enjoyed thoroughly and praise to date. Bringing a mix of various genres such as isekai, fantasy, comedy, action, adventure, and magic, the shounen anime has some iconic characters who have earned a place in the hearts of anime lovers.

A 37-year-old corporate worker from Tokyo, Satoru Mikami, gets stabbed by an assailant while he is trying to protect his colleague. As he regains consciousness, he finds himself in an unfamiliar world, reincarnated as a slime. This begins his adventures as Satoru treads through the unfamiliar lands, while making allies as well as foes on the way.

Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar (India).

5) No Longer Allowed in Another World (Atelier Pontdarc)

Still from one of the anime like Teogonia, No Longer Allowed in Another World (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

While more on the comedic side, No Longer Allowed in Another World by Studio Atelier Pontdarc has gained a fandom since its release in 2024. Diving into genres like romance, slice of life, adventure, comedy, fantasy, and isekai, the anime has a variety of unique characters who have contributed to the storyline.

A depressed author known as Sensei tries to attempt a double-suicide with his girlfriend, Sacchan. Before they can do it, a truck comes out of nowhere and hits them. Upon regaining consciousness, Sensei enters a different world, where the elf priestess Annette claims to have summoned him to become the hero.

Sensei, however, only desires to die and finds methods to kill himself, until he realizes that Sacchan might also be reincarnated alongside him. He then sets out to find her to complete their pact of committing the double-suicide.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

6) Wise Man's Grandchild (Silver Link)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

Premiered in the summer of 2019, Wise Man's Grandchild by Silver Link has gained popularity due to its immersive storyline and plot. The anime presents various genres like isekai, magic, romance, fantasy, and comedy.

An unnamed young salaryman dies in an accident and is reincarnated into a new world filled with magic and demons. As a child, the protagonist is picked up and raised by the patriot hero "Sage" Merlin Wolford and is named Shin. While growing up, Shin learns Merlin's teachings and gains powers. Later, he attends Diseum's Magic Academy, where he meets and saves two girls, Maria and Sizilien.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

7) Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time (Studio Comet)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time (Image via Studio Comet)

Released in January 2025, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time by Studio Comet is one of the anime that has gained the fans' approval in terms of popularity, similar to Teogonia. Alongside a polished animation, the series also covers a unique storyline unlike other isekai-genre anime.

Protagonist Takumi Iruma accidentally gets caught up in a spell that is meant to summon heroes into the fantasy world of Midgard. Due to his inability to return to Earth, the goddess Nolyn compensates him with magical abilities, particularly the power of alchemy. While Takumi chooses to live his new life in peace, his powers attract other attention.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

8) Stein;Gate (White Fox)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

The old-school classic Steins;Gate by White Fox is one of the famous series in the isekai genre. Released in 2011, the anime touches upon other genres such as drama, sci-fi, isekai, and thriller.

Steins;Gate revolves around a group of university friends who discover a way of sending text messages into the past, using a modified microwave. Unbeknownst to them, this process of sending texts opens several alternate world lines and attracts the attention of SERN, an organization that seeks to control time travel.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Apple TV, Hulu, and Netflix.

9) KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Studio Deen)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, KonoSuba (Image via Studio Deen)

Released in 2016, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! by Studio Deen is one of the isekai genre anime that gained a huge fanbase within weeks of its initial premiere. Offering a good mix of comedy, fantasy, magic, adventure, and supernatural elements, KonoSuba is a parody anime that features many distinctive characters, alongside an engaging storyline.

The main protagonist, Kazuma Satou, meets the goddess Aqua, who offers him reincarnation in another world with MMORPG elements, after his untimely and embarrassing death. Despite being offered powerful items and the ability to use them in the new world, Kazuma chooses Aqua to accompany him. He later realizes that Aqua's absent-mindedness is less than beneficial.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

10) The Eminence in Shadow (Studio Nexus)

One of the anime series like Teogonia, The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

The Studio Nexus anime The Eminence in Shadow was released in 2022. This anime brings a mix of interesting characters and a well-thought-out storyline.

Minoru Kageno, a modern-day Japanese boy, wants to become a mastermind, exerting power from within the shadows. Meeting an unforeseen accident during his clandestine training, Minoru gets hit by a truck and dies. Upon regaining his consciousness, Minoru is reborn into a new world and known by the name Cid Kagenou, where he attempts to fulfill his dreams finally.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Final thoughts

With the Teogonia anime series ongoing, the show slowly unfolds numerous traits in the story that can be seen throughout other anime titles. From aspects of adventure and magical powers, there are many more series out there that cannot fit into one article.

With the upcoming episode of Teogonia set to release on May 3, 2025, the new spring 2025 anime is yet to reveal more about its plot and further explore its major characters, who might also share likeness with characters from many other anime series.

