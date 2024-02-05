Is Solo Leveling inspired by Sword Art online? Explored

Solo Leveling manhwa fans were certain that an anime based on the series would succeed. Fortunately, their prediction turned out to be true as the anime has been performing well since its release. However, some anime fans feel that the manhwa-based anime may have derived some inspiration from the popular isekai anime Sword Art Online.

Solo Leveling, also known as Only I Level Up, is an anime based on the web novel written by Chugong and webtoon illustrated by Jang Sung-rak (Dubu). The webtoon concluded in December 2021, following which A-1 Pictures picked up the series for an anime adaptation.

Did Solo Leveling derive inspiration from Sword Art Online?

There is no real way to ascertain that Solo Leveling derived inspiration from Sword Art Online. Nevertheless, as per anime fans, the two anime have several similarities.

Both anime Solo Leveling and Sword Art Online have similar themes. Solo Leveling sees its protagonist Sung Jin-Woo explore the world through a game-like reality called the System. Meanwhile, Sword Art Online sees its characters navigate virtual worlds. This is because the characters are trapped in a virtual reality MMORPG in the anime.

With that, it is clear that both stories are massively inspired by Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games. While Sword Art Online is set within one, Solo Leveling adopts a game-like feeling through its System. The System provides the protagonist with a leveling system, quests, and rewards, creating a familiar gaming atmosphere.

Even the progression and character growth of the main characters bear some similarities. Both Kirito and Sung Jin-Woo had humble beginnings. However, soon after, both of them undergo significant changes and power-ups, helping them become powerful figures within their respective worlds.

The two protagonists also had similar beginnings to their respective journeys. Both characters emphasize a lot on doing things by themselves. Hence, they both went through phases during which they worked by themselves to level up or hunt.

Lastly, both series incorporate combat and boss battles wonderfully. Sword Art Online often pits Kirito against strong enemies that force him to use strategies to beat them. Meanwhile, Only I Level Up pits Sung Jin-Woo against foes far stronger than him. This forces him to challenge himself and level up.

While there are many similarities between the two anime, one cannot say with absolute certainty that Solo Leveling is a copy of Sword Art Online. This is because, despite the number of similarities, the thematics that do seem similar aren't that unique in themselves. There are several anime that show the protagonist to have humble beginnings, strong power-ups, extensive fights, and character development arcs.

Therefore, there is a good chance that Chugong, the web novel writer of Only I Level Up, may have created his masterpiece without taking inspiration from Sword Art Online. However, given the similarities and success of the two anime, it seems evident that Chugong may have latched on to the best tropes anime had to provide.