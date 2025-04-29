10 most powerful jutsu in Naruto that weren't originally attacks, ranked

The ever-popular anime/ manga series, Naruto, has shown the fans some of the best-written characters with unique personalities and abilities. While the series heavily focuses on the concept of chakra being used offensively in the form of several unique attacks, there are also a few jutsu that were not initially invented for offensive uses.

That said, while some of the jutsu mentioned below have been shown to have offensive applications, they were not initially created for attacking, but rather for physical enhancing, mobility, healing, and or summoning. Here is a list of jutsu from the Naruto series that were initially not attacks, ranking them based on the powers and uses shown in the series.

Disclaimer: This list exclusively covers the Naruto/ Naruto: Shippuden series, and is not referring to Boruto/Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, while also reflecting the author's opinions.

Powerful Naruto jutsu that weren't originally offensive

10) Summoning Jutsu (Kuchiyose no Jutsu)

The Summoning Jutsu, as shown in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Summoning Technique, also known as the Kuchiyose no Jutsu, was shown to be used by some of the most iconic characters from the series, like Jiraya, Orochimaru, Tsunade, Sasuke, Sakura, and Naruto himself. This particular jutsu allows the user to summon a target, most frequently their animal familiars, to their location.

The user has to form a contract with the said familiar and can summon them from their respective domains. The three known domains in the series are Mount Myoboku (Toads), Ryuchi Caves (Snakes), and Shikkotsu Forest (Slugs). While the summoned familiars can be commanded to attack, the orders given are subjective, and the jutsu itself isn't an attacking one.

9) Mind Transfer Jutsu (Shintenshin no Jutsu)

The Mind Transfer Jutsu, as shown in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Mind Transfer Jutsu, also called the Shintenshin no Jutsu, is a technique that is exclusive to the Yamanaka Clan. It enables the user's mind to leave their body and take possession of their victims momentarily. In that state, the user can talk through and control their victims using this ninjutsu.

Primarily used by Ino and her father, Inoichi Yamanaka, the jutsu technique was heavily used as a means of communication during the Fourth Shinobi World War arc. While the applications of the jutsu can be subjective and open to interpretation, the series depicted the jutsu in a non-aggressive way.

8) Shadow Clone Jutsu (Kage Bunshin no Jutsu)

One of the most iconic jutsu from the Naruto series- The Shadow Clone Jutsu (Image via Pierrot)

Probably one of the most iconic jutsu from the series, Naruto's Shadow Clone Jutsu is one of his key arsenal moves, which he used throughout the series. More significantly, he can use the technique to its full potential, casting up to multiple shadows at the same time, while the jutsu is usually limited to one or two for regular users.

The Shadow Clone Jutsu allows the user to make copies of themselves, which have a consciousness of their own, while also dividing the user's powers among the number of clones. Yes, the clones can be used offensively to attack, and were also shown in the anime, but the primary invention of the technique wasn't for offensive uses.

7) Sealing Jutsu (Fūinjutsu)

The Sealing Jutsu, as shown in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Sealing Jutsu, also known as Fūinjutsu, that are a type of jutsu that allows the user to seal objects, animals, living beings, and even chakra within a scroll, which can be summoned later. The jutsu also allows the user to restrict movement or unseal objects from within something or someone.

Widely used in the series by Sai and TenTen, the sealing jutsu has a wide range of uses that can be further subcategorised based on their uses. For instance, TenTen uses it to store her weapons to later conjure them for fighting, while Sai can animate a large tiger that can grab his enemies and trap them within the scroll.

6) Lightning Release Armour (Raiton no Yoroi)

Lightning Release Armour, as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

Popularly used by the Fourth Raikage A, the Lightning Release Armour, also known as the Raiton no Yoroi, is a jutsu where the user wraps their body in a layer of lightning chakra. The lightning chakra boosts their physical parameters and their physical strength, further boosting their Taijutsu abilities, leading to a phenomenon known as Nintaijutsu.

While the jutsu boosts the user's abilities, it also simultaneously works as a shield to defend against incoming attacks. The jutsu also enhances the user's nervous system, enhancing their reflex and speed, which is known as Lightning Release Body Flicker, allowing them to dodge otherwise impossible attacks like Amaterasu.

5) Mitotic Regeneration: The Hundred Healings (Ninpō Sōzō Saisei- Byakugō no Jutsu)

Mitotic Regeneration: The Hundred Healings, as shown in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Mitotic Regeneration: The Hundred Healings, also known as The Ninpō Sōzō Saisei- Byakugō no Jutsu, is a forbidden technique that can be used only by individuals who have mastered the Creation Rebirth technique. Known users in the anime, Tsunade and Sakura Haruno, have used the ninjutsu to heal several of their comrades in the anime.

The jutsu additionally grants the user instantaneous regeneration when in combat against enemies, to the extent of healing critical and endangering wounds, as long as the user has an ample amount of chakra left. The ninjutsu technique can also be extended to others by physical contact, as seen in the anime when Sakura transferred her healing to Obito.

4) Space-Time Migration (Kamui)

Space-Time Migration, as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Space-Time Migration, popularly known as Kamui, is a Mangekyo Sharingan dojutsu technique that allows the user to warp objects and humans in and out of a different dimension plane. The move is exclusive only to Obito Uchiha as his Mangekyo Sharingan ability, which was also shown being used by Kakashi after he inherited Obito's Sharingan.

The people who are warped into this dimension become completely untraceable, as their chakra signatures also disappear from the normal reality plane. While Kamui may show some offensive uses in the series, it is mostly a dimensional plane teleportation technique.

3) Flying Raijin Jutsu (Hiraishin no Jutsu)

The Flying Raijin Jutsu, as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Flying Raijin Jutsu, also known as the Hiraishin no Jutsu, was invented by the second Hokage, Tobirama Senju, and later modified and extensively used by the Fourth Hokage and Naruto's father, Minato Namikaze. The jutsu allows the user to travel with extreme speed between targets marked with a technique formula.

The ninjutsu made Minato famous among the other ninjas in the series, earning him the nickname "The Yellow Flash". While the jutsu is a means of attacking enemies at extreme speed, by itself, it is an inoffensive technique used as a means of travel.

2) Izanami/Izanagi

Izanami and Izanagi, as seen in the Naruto anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Classified as Kekkei Genkai, the Izanami and Izanagi are strong dojutsu that trap the victims in a genjutsu loop and release them only after certain conditions are met. The Izanagi traps their targets in an illusion of an alternate reality decided by the user of the illusionary technique. The victims can only escape after they accept the validity of the altered reality as being true.

While Izanagi alters the reality and traps the victims in a loop, Izanami is the visual prowess that decides the outcome of the loop. Similar to its counterpart, Izanami also affects the user's Sharingan used to cast the justsu, ending up with the user losing his eyesight.

1) Summoning Jutsu: Reanimation (Kuchiyose: Edo Tensei)

The Reanimation Jutsu, as seen in the Naruto anime series (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most iconic jutsu in the entire series, The Reanimation jutsu, also known as Edo Tensei, is one of the most powerful jutsu while not being particularly offensive by itself. The Reanimation Jutsu was a technique developed by Orochimaru and later used by Kabuto, leading to the most pivotal event in the series, the Fourth Shinobi World War.

The jutsu allows the user to bring back the dead in a reanimated form, while also allowing the user to control them and do their bidding. While created by the second Hokage, Tobirama Senju, he later declared it a kinjutsu, a technique banned from being taught and used. Orochimaru later discovered the technique years later, while his apprentice Kabuto Yakusha nearly perfected it.

Final thought

While the popular Naruto series has several such jutsu, the ones mentioned in this article are the most iconic and ranked accordingly based on the author's opinions. Despite having a passive nature, these jutsu are some of the strongest, leading to some of the most iconic events in the series.

The Naruto series has provided some of the most iconic characters with unique abilities that have shown their powers throughout the three major categories of power classification in the series- Ninjutsu, Genjutsu, and Taijutsu.

