Tobirama was the Einstein of Naruto-verse (& his inventions prove it)

Among the many characters in Naruto, Tobirama Senju is a standout Hokage. He wasn't just smart; he made big changes in the ninja world. As the Second Hokage of the Leaf Village, Konoha, he created five special techniques that made Konoha stronger and safer.

These smart creations proved how brilliant he was and made him a key figure in the ninja world's history. Through his clever and innovative techniques, or "jutsus," Tobirama left a lasting legacy that would shape the ninja world for generations.

People often compare Tobirama to Albert Einstein because he created many important inventions, just like the latter did. The Second Hokage of Konoha village mainly used his genius to cleverly compete with the Uchihas, a group that often caused trouble in the village.

How Tobirama's invention changed the whole ninja world in Naruto and put Konoha village on top

Tobirama had a special type of ninja skill called "sensory" type. He could feel other people's energy or chakra. To do his work safely and quickly, he created a technique through which he could make copies of himself - the Shadow Clone Jutsu. This was like having many clones doing various tasks at the same time. This technique proves just how clever he was.

Battles in Naruto are not only about physically defeating the enemy but also about messing with their feelings. Second Hokage knew this and so he came up with the Reanimation Jutsu. This jutsu allowed him to bring back the dead to battle on his side, which would make the opponent have a tough time fighting against his loved ones. Tobirama used this trick to upset his enemies.

Uchihas had an ability called Sharingan that helped them predict moves. However, the Second Hokage made the Flying Raijin Jutsu that was so unpredictable, that even the Sharingan couldn't foresee it correctly. This jutsu allowed him to teleport or move quickly to a place better suited for him to strike. This technique was a smart solution against the Uchihas.

To confront Uchiha's fire technique, he then mastered and created the Water Dragon Jutsu to fight fire with water. He even made this jutsu simpler to use, demonstrating his ability to adapt and make things easier when needed.

There is another jutsu that is an example of Tobirama's willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed. He created Tandem Paper Bombs which involved using dead bodies with special tags. These tags exploded and made more tags that also exploded. This caused non-stop explosions, which were dangerous for the enemy.

Hashirama may have founded the leaf village, Konoha, however, his brother Tobirama played a significant role in shaping its course. As the brains concurrently advising the First Hokage, he was instrumental in guiding the village's early direction. Soon finding himself in the position of the Hokage, he showcased his powerful strategic mind and knack for leadership.

Even though he was the Second Hokage, his ideas had a massive effect on Naruto Konoha leaders. His jutsus also changed the history of the leaf village. He even created the Fourth Hokage's famous move flying raijin and the Second Hokage's creation of the reanimation jutsu shaped the story of the Shinobi war.

One cannot overlook the significance of the Shadow Clone Jutsu, another iconic creation. This technique later became Naruto's signature move, and without it, Naruto couldn't have mastered key skills like sage mode, Rasengan, or Rasenshuriken efficiently.