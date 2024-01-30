Boruto: Kawaki's plans being fooled by a Naruto Shadow Clone is the worst twist possible

With the Boruto Two Blue Vortex progressing steadily, the fanbase is constantly engaging in discussions on various social media platforms. Among these discussions, formulating theories about it is quite common, especially considering recent events.

One of the most important events that was showcased in the Two Blue Vortex manga chapter involved Kawaki sealing Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga into a dimension where time is frozen, ensuring they wouldn’t die from thirst or hunger.

Since then, the manga has completely sidelined these characters since they are sealed and only Kawaki can bring them back. However, some fans speculate that Naruto might have a hidden trick up his sleeve that could deceive Kawaki. Let’s explore this theory and understand why it is extremely unlikely that this will be the case.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature since it explores fan theories. It also contains spoilers from the Boruto manga chapters.

Boruto: Why the Shadow Clone theory will not work in the series?

Expand Tweet

There is one particular Boruto fan theory that is floating around the internet that suggests the usage of Shadow Clone jutsu. They believe that Naruto Uzumaki could have been careful and used his Shadow Clone jutsu when Kawaki used his Daikokuten. This would have effectively allowed Naruto to escape from Kawaki’s clutches. However, this would be one of the worst plot twists since it would leave plenty of plot holes.

One major issue with this theory was the erasure of Naruto’s chakra. The reason why the entire village decided to pursue Kawaki in the Boruto manga was due to the absence of the Hokage’s chakra. Ino and her team could not feel Naruto’s presence, and they were under the assumption that Naruto was killed. Later on, they also found traces of Kawaki’s chakra in the neighboring area. The manga has not confirmed that Naruto can erase his chakra in the Boruto manga series.

Expand Tweet

Assuming Naruto managed to trick Kawaki, what was his next move? This question would once again be about the plausibility of this theory. It doesn’t make sense for Naruto and Hinata to simply flee the village. Their daughter would be left alone, and this isn’t something that a parent would want. Additionally, the manga has shown just how much Naruto loves Kawaki. If he was branded as a murderer, he would do the right thing by clearing his name.

From a writer’s standpoint, it doesn’t make any sense for Naruto to abandon his village. Given that he is the Hokage, he would do anything to ensure that his village was safe. The second half of this theory also states that Naruto could potentially train for three years. Once again, this portion of the theory also happens to be weak, since we don’t really know much about Daikokuten. Kawaki stated that time does not flow in that dimension.

Kawaki informing Boruto about his parents (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

This leads to two possibilities - either Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga can move freely in that space, or they’re completely frozen. Either way, it is very unlikely that Masashi Kishimoto would make Naruto train for three years. It would be redundant since he is no longer the protagonist. Boruto Uzumaki is the protagonist, and he is looking quite sharp on the battlefield. After reviewing all the clues, it is important to note that the possibility of a Shadow Clone fooling Kawaki is quite low.

Naruto will be sidelined indefinitely, and the manga will focus on the newer generation of Shinobis. Boruto will certainly play an important role in taking on Kawaki. Naruto and Hinata being freed depends on the outcome of the battle that will take place between Kawaki and the protagonist.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.