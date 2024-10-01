10 best anime to watch if you like Darker Than Black

Darker Than Black is a celebrated anime known for its gritty storytelling, complex antiheroes, and stylish blend of sci-fi, mystery, and the paranormal. With its morally gray protagonist Hei, unique world-building of supernatural contractors, and unpredictable plot, it has garnered a dedicated fanbase among anime enthusiasts.

If you love everything about Darker Than Black, from its conspiratorial overtones to atmospheric action, there are plenty of shows that capture a similar tone or elements to satisfy that craving for more.

The following picks offer other anime with dark, philosophical themes, brooding introverted leads, secret worlds blended with reality, intense fight scenes, and fascinating visual direction. From cyberpunk thrillers to violent urban fantasy, here are 10 of the best anime worth watching if you enjoyed Darker Than Black.

1. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

Set in a dystopian future where a person's likelihood to commit crimes can be quantified and visualized, Psycho-Pass explores thought-provoking themes about an individual's moral responsibility regarding criminal inclinations versus actions.

The show follows rookie inspector Akane Tsunemori as she begins working in the Public Safety Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division, alongside veteran enforcer Shinya Kogami. It poses interesting philosophical questions about crime, punishment, and what constitutes true justice, that fans will appreciate.

Additionally, Kogami’s troubled past and motivations parallel Hei's complex characterization. Between the tense action sequences and deeper debates around the nature of justice, Psycho-Pass is a compelling pick.

2. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Image via Production I.G)

This is a sci-fi police thriller that tackles thought-provoking concepts related to technology, identity, and the boundaries of humanity. In a future filled with cybernetic enhancements and AI, Public Security Section 9 is an elite anti-terrorist group tracking incidents related to hackers and corruption involving these advancements.

Led by the compelling Major Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body prosthetic human herself grappling with her own sense of self, Section 9 must get to the bottom of political conspiracies and technological mysteries — like the elusive mastermind known as The Laughing Man.

With striking visuals that complement its sleek futuristic world and plenty of dynamic action, Ghost in the Shell explores themes of human identity and technology that set it apart from Darker Than Black. Both shows explore characters' identities in changing worlds.

3. Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

Blending sci-fi, philosophy, and Gothic visuals, Ergo Proxy creates an ominous future world with echoes of Darker Than Black's atmospheric style. Within a giant dome protecting citizens from the deserted wasteland outside, criminal investigator Re-l Mayer begins tracking down infected robots that seem to be malfunctioning.

But as Re-l starts looking closer into these incidents, she discovers there might be something even more sinister behind these events related to the humanoid beings known as "Proxies." As the truth about humanity's fate unravels, Re-l and the others undergo significant development that propels the gripping plot.

Fans of Hei's complex journey will enjoy Ergo Proxy's unpredictable storytelling, stunning visual direction, thought-provoking themes on existence, and well-rounded central female lead anchoring the tense, philosophical narrative.

4. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Within its dark urban fantasy setting, Tokyo Ghoul explores familiar genre fiction ideas around morality concerning the human versus the apparent monster. After a near-death encounter with terrifying flesh-eating creatures known as "Ghouls," college student Ken Kaneki finds himself transformed into a half-ghoul.

Forced to abandon his human life and relationships, he enters the shadow world of ghouls residing within modern-day Tokyo— murderous yet also capable of emotional connections.

As Kaneki grapples with his lost humanity and newfound abilities, Darker Than Black fans will appreciate the series' sympathetic lead and its exploration of whether true nature or choices define a monster. With tense battles, Tokyo Ghoul delivers an emotive supernatural thriller.

5. Zankyou no Terror (Terror in Resonance)

Zankyou no Terror (Terror in Resonance) (Image via MAPPA)

The conspiracy thriller anime has a very similar tone, atmosphere, and focus on morally ambiguous characters like Darker to Black. In modern-day Tokyo, two teenage boys, who go by Nine and Twelve, unleash chaos through a series of terrorist attacks.

But their motives tie back to a mysterious project from their childhood that enhanced their intellect and abilities. The relatively grounded urban setting, mixed with high-stakes action, mystery, and crime make Zankyou no Terror a suitable recommendation for fans of Darker Than Black.

The two main leads also operate in morally gray areas, echoing Hei's complex depiction as a protagonist and assassin.

6. Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

With its political intrigue, shadow wars, and rebels with secret identities, Code Geass has plenty to offer for those who enjoyed Darker Than Black's emphasis on secret organizations and power struggles.

Set in an alternate reality, the anime sees exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia gain the power of absolute obedience, which he dubs Geass. Leading a double life as Zero in order to overthrow the Holy Empire of Britannia and his father, Lelouch masterminds a rebellion with his tactical genius and charisma.

Between its mind games, mecha action, moral complexity, and strategic maneuverings between allies and enemies, Code Geass is a must-see for any Darker Than Black fan looking for similar themes of betrayal and power.

7. Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront)

Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront) (Image via Bones) B:

While its tone leans more comedic, Kekkai Sensen's premise revolving around a secret society in a city of monsters makes it a good pick for Darker Than Black fans.

After a breach between Earth and the netherworld opens a portal to New York, humans and monsters form an alliance under the shadow organization known as Libra to maintain balance.

With striking visuals mixing supernatural creatures with a grimy yet imaginative urban landscape, Blood Blockade Battlefront’s cool world-building unfolds episodically. An impressive cast of antiheroes, vampires, demons, psychics, and otherworldly warriors also fight and scheme for power behind the scenes.

8. B: The Beginning

B: The Beginning (Image via Production I.G)

This Netflix original anime is a sleek, modern thriller focusing on advanced technologies in a stylish sci-fi setting. When royal investigator Keith Flick discovers a sinister murder case tied to his past, he dives back into another mystery revolving around missing scientists and the enigmatic figure called "Killer B."

The intriguing crime procedural setup and Keith Flick's driven pursuit of the story behind these technologically enhanced serial killings make B: The Beginning a gritty, engaging watch. Fans of Darker Than Black's Hei and his exploits will surely find Keith just as interesting of a complex protagonist to follow.

9. Paranoia Agent

Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse)

With renowned director Satoshi Kon behind it, Paranoia Agent delivers unique and mysterious storytelling. The psychological thriller series opens with the assault of a shy character designer, quickly leading to an investigation where everyone is a suspect behind the shadowy, bat-wielding villain dubbed Lil' Slugger.

As the attacks continue despite suspects being arrested, the show evolves into an unsettling, almost absurdist look at anxiety, urban myths, dreams vs. reality, and mass panic in modern society.

Dark, eccentric, and fascinating, Paranoia Agent is an artsy mind-bender of a show that fans of unconventional dark anime like Darker Than Black should add to their watchlist.

10. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

While certainly more of a mainstream shonen anime, the philosophical themes and moral questions explored throughout Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood can still resonate strongly with fans of serious shows like Darker Than Black.

After losing their mother and body parts in a failed, dangerous alchemic experiment, Edward and Alphonse Elric begin a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone to undo their mistakes and get their bodies back.

The complex character relationships, unique alchemy-based magic system, and morally ambiguous homunculi make Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood a rewarding watch for those who enjoyed Darker Than Black's intricate dynamics and moral dilemmas.

Conclusion

If you love the mix of sci-fi, fantasy, and gritty urban adventures in Darker Than Black, all these anime picks capture a similar tone, style, or theme which should pique your interest as a fan. With engaging plots, complex characters, and stylish animation, these 10 series deliver a satisfying dose of dark, dramatic anime.

There's something here for everyone, whether you want more anime about human experiments, morally questionable characters, bleak conspiracies, thoughtful philosophical undertones, or just high-quality animation paired with an unpredictable narrative.

So check out these top picks if you're looking for shows like Darker Than Black— these are worth adding to your watchlist!

