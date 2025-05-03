Black Butler season 5 episode 5: Sieglinde performs a sacred ritual as Sebastian gets closer to unraveling the Werewolves' secret

Black Butler season 5 episode 5, titled His Butler, Descending, was released on Saturday, May 3, 2025. In the episode, a mysterious werewolf attacked Ciel Phantomhive. However, before Sebastian and others could catch it, the werewolf escaped. Sieglinde performed a sacred ceremony to mitigate the werewolves' anger.

On the other hand, Black Butler season 5 episode 5 saw the villagers exasperated at Sieglinde for allowing the outsiders to stay. They felt the werewolves might attack them if the outsiders didn't leave. As such, Sieglinde reluctantly assured them that she would tell Ciel and others to leave the next day.

Furthermore, Black Butler season 5 episode 5 explored Ciel Phantomhive's condition, as fear drove him into a cocooned state. On the other hand, Sebastian got a step closer to unraveling the truth behind the werewolves after investigating the hidden chamber and receiving the Queen's letter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 5.

Black Butler season 5 episode 5: Sieglinde performs a spell as the Werewolf returns

Wolfram, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Black Butler season 5 episode 5 begins with Snake and Sebastian observing something sinister down the staircase they found earlier. The secret passageway reeks of a mysterious secret the Emerald Castle hides. As Sebastian and Snake are ready to uncover the truth, Wolfram appears behind them.

He becomes furious and orders the duo to leave at once. Yet, before they leave, Snake observes something that catches him off guard. Elsewhere, in Black Butler season 5 episode 5, Finnian attempts to get Ciel to eat more. At this moment, a werewolf emerges from the window and tries to attack Ciel. Finnian shields Ciel from the Werewolf's wrath.

Consequently, the werewolf slashes Finnian's back with his claws. However, Finnian remains unperturbed. His eyes start glowing as he kicks the werewolf. Meanwhile, Sebastian and others hear the commotion and arrive at the scene. Yet, before they can intercept the werewolf, it escapes out of the window.

The werewolf, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

At this moment, Sieglinde Sullivan arrives at the scene and learns about the werewolf's sudden attack. She orders Wolfram to prepare the secret service of the Emerald Witch. Black Butler season 5 episode 5 then shows Wolfram leading Sieglinde down a secret passageway.

The hidden chamber's walls are decorated in pristine yet sublime fashion. Yet, none can deny the clandestine miasma pervading the chamber. Black Butler season 5 episode 5 then shows Sieglinde stepping into the ceremonial circle's center, margined by the Werewolf statues. She chants a spell, urging the werewolves to tone down their anger. Meanwhile, Snake observes the secret ritual in discreet.

Elsewhere, in the castle, Ciel Phantomhive grows more fearful, as his servants have a hard time trying to get him to rest. The werewolf's unexpected infiltration further poisons his brain with fear. While applying a bandage on Finnian's back, Sebastian overhears Ciel's demand to return home.

Sieglinde casts a spell in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The demon butler is then thrown into a conflict, as he doesn't know whether or not to listen to Ciel, considering his orders are absolute. On the other hand, the Phantomive servants worry about Ciel's condition. Tanaka then tells them not to worry and urges them to keep quiet as Ciel needs rest.

Meanwhile, Wolfram arrives at the scene carrying Sieglinde and says that they are heading to the village to gather intel on the Werewolf incident. He tells Sebastian not to poke his nose where it doesn't belong. The demon butler tells the other Phantomhive servants that they will wait for Wolfram and Sieglinde.

Queen Victoria, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Following that, the narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 5 switches to the Buckingham Palace, where Charles Phipps and Charles Grey inform the Queen that they have completed analyzing the plant specimens from the Werewolf forest. Grey is perplexed as to how Ciel and Sebastian could send the plants from Germany to London in such a short time.

Phipps states that it's not unusual for Ciel, who has connections to the Underworld society and its channels. Meanwhile, the Queen is shocked to see the report's contents. Eventually, her attendant, John Brown, soothes her nerves. After regaining composure, the Queen drafts a letter and seeks the werewolf's elimination.

Black Butler season 5 episode 5: Sebastian investigates the hidden chamber

Ciel's dream, as seen in Black Butler season 5 episode 5 (Image via Cloverworks)

Following that, the narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 5 shifts the focus to Ciel Phantomhive, who dreams of a strange phenomenon at night. In his dreams, Ciel confronts his alter ego, who assures him that he can stay with him as long as he wants. Ciel's alter ego tells him that he knows everything about the boy, including the fact that he's scared to see the "proof of sin" beside him.

The alter ego tells Ciel that he doesn't need to hesitate to stay with him for a while in this realm. While Ciel fidgets during his sleep, Sebastian stands outside his room. At this moment in Black Butler season 5 episode 5, Snake relays his findings to the butler. Even his pet snake, Oscar, says it's an "absolute scoop."

Sieglinde faces the villagers (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 then switches to the village's center, where the locals surround Sieglinde Sullivan. The villagers beg Ciel to banish the outsiders, as they feel that their staying is what has angered the Werewolves. The women in the village are worried that innocents might die because of the outsiders.

At this moment, the elderly lady from the village demands the reason for Sieglinde's unusual hesitation to oust Ciel and others. She also reminds her to complete the Ultimate Spell to tone down the Werewolves' anger. Siegliende is pained by everyone's comments and says that she will make the outsiders leave the village the next day.

Meanwhile, Hilde asks Wolfram whether he has forgotten his duty. Wolfram proudly says that he hasn't. He mentions that he's still the Emerald Witch's butler, and that it's the "Tradition." Hilden thinks it's fine as long as Wolfram understands his role. Meanwhile, the Phantomhive servants are bewildered by Snake's revelation that he has seen "Werewolves" in the castle's basement.

Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Baldroy then suggests going in person to see the werewolves in the chamber. However, Sebastian, who had earlier gone to the secret passageway with Snake, observed that there was a sort of charm on the entrance that warns the intruders. That's how Wolfram caught him red-handed last time. The demon butler requests the servants to distract Wolfram when he returns, so that he can sneak into the basement.

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 then shows Sebastian creating a hole in a wall to descend the hidden stairs to reach the Emerald Castle's basement. He witnesses the ceremonial circle, a magic wand, and realizes something perplexing. Meanwhile, Wolfram and Anne return to the castle's kitchen, where the Phantomhive servants are stationed.

John Brown, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

At this moment, one of Snake's pet snakes, Oscar, wraps around Anne's body. Anne lets out a scream as the snake wriggles around her. Eventually, Sebastian pulls it free from Anne. As Sebastian exits the kitchen, Wolfram sternly orders him to leave the next day.

Outside, Snake hears Oscar's hiss and tells Sebastian that Anne smells like a werewolf. At this moment, the demon butler senses someone approaching. Black Butler season 5 episode 5 ends with Queen Victoria's aide, John Brown, coming to deliver a letter from His Majesty.

Conclusion

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 further explored the Emerald Witch arc's narrative and witnessed Ciel Phantomhive's plight as he encountered another Werewolf. Yet, this time, he didn't have to leave the castle since the werewolf directly emerged from the window to attack him. Thankfully, Finnian was beside him to ensure he remained safe.

At the same time, Black Butler season 5 episode 5 highlighted Sebastian Michaelis' inquisitiveness in searching for the clues to uncover the secret behind the werewolves and the forest's lore. However, he had to evade the vigilant eyes of Wolfram while doing so.

