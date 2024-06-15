Black Butler season 4 episode 10: Ciel Phantomhive completes his mission, as Weston College's dark history is revealed

Black Butler season 4 episode 10, titled His Buter, Assenting, was released on Saturday, June 15, 2024, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. The episode revealed how the Four Prefects murdered Derrick and his friends and covered it up with the Aurora Society's help.

After solving the case, Ciel Phantomhive and Michaelis Sebastian apprehended the Prefects and saw their rightful retribution. The penultimate episode solved the complex jigsaw puzzle, as Ciel learned the shocking and bitter truth of Weston College's past.

Notably, Black Butler season 4 episode 10 covered chapters 83 and 84 from Yana Toboso's manga series.

Black Butler season 4 episode 10: The Four Prefects reveal the shocking truth to Ciel Phantomhive

Expand Tweet

Trending

Black Butler season 4 episode 10 continues with the flashback events from the previous installment and shows the Prefects witnessing Derrick Arden and his friends severely bullying a couple of students. The boy's expression changes, as his dark secret is revealed.

Without any remorse for his actions, the boy reveals that he has been bullying others to blow off some steam. Since he's the heir to a prestigious marquessate, he's on the line to become the next Prefect of Weston College, even though he doesn't like it there.

The boy hopes the Prefects will turn a blind eye to his deeds. However, Herman Greenhill shouts at him and threatens to report the matter to the vice-principal, but at that moment, the vice-principal arrives.

Derrick, as seen in Black Butler season 4 episode 10 (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 10 reveals that he was also involved as an accomplice to Derrick Arden's heinous crimes. Greenhill becomes petrified by the whole situation and loses his rationality. With a rush of blood, he picks up his cricket bat and hits Derrick's head to end his life.

The vice headmaster was about to escape, but the other Prefects apprehended him. With murderous intent, Herman ends his life too, along with Derrick's other friends, who were involved. Guilt and shame engulf Greenhill after he regains his sense.

The Four Prefects, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

However, Lawrence, Redmond, and Gregory assure him that it was the only option. As the Prefects of Weston College, they all decide to bear the burden of Greenhill's sin with pride and protect Weston College's legacy.

According to Black Butler season 4 episode 10, they spread a rumor that the headmaster is taking a trip around the world, and won't return until the next autumn. With the help of Aurora society, they also plan to reanimate the dead and hide the dark truth.

Black Butler season 4 episode 10: Lawrence defends the Prefect's actions, while Undertaker reveals his research

Expand Tweet

Following the flashback, Black Butler season 4 episode 10 returns to the present. Lawrence Bluewer acknowledges the crime they have committed. However, he also defends the Prefect's actions, saying that they had no other alternative to protect the school's tradition and order.

However, Lawrence's words don't resonate with Ciel Phantomhive. Meanwhile, Undertaker finds the entire situation amusing, and Sebastian agrees with him for once.

Lawrence continues to defend his stance, saying his generation cannot afford to defile the tradition that has been protected for hundreds of years since the foundation of the school.

Lawrence Bluewer, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

However, Ciel tells him that since he has uncovered the truth, he cannot keep silent anymore. Moreover, he will request measures to take their circumstances into account. Following that, Ciel asks Undertaker what he's truly after.

Black Butler season 4 episode 10 then delves into a monologue, where the Grim Reaper reveals to Ciel and others how his research enabled him to create reanimated corpses, the ones that can infinitely approach a living human.

Apparently, Undertaker wants to look beyond the fated death, which is why he wants to bring the dead back to life. However, Sebastian finds the "absolute end" aspect of death more beautiful.

Undertaking, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Meanwhile, the Grim Reaper prepares to leave the scene because he doesn't want his secret whereabouts to be discovered. Ciel orders Sebastian to apprehend him, but the reanimated corpses of the Vice Headmaster and Derrick Arden's deceased friends halt the butler.

Black Butler season 4 episode 10 turns into chaos, as Sebastian demonstrates his powers to defeat the monsters and protect Ciel and others. However, Undertaker escapes during the commotion. Meanwhile, Edward, the Drudge of Herman Greenhill tells Ciel that everyone has been safely evacuated.

Black Butler season 4 episode 10: The Four Prefects receive their punishment, as Ciel's investigation comes to a close

The Four Prefects get expelled (Image via Cloverworks)

After learning the truth in Black Butler season 4 episode 10, Ciel Phantomhive gives the queen his report.

The Four Prefects are expelled from the school to hide the scandal. However, Ciel feels the punishment was even worse than death for those who chose to protect the traditions of the school over human lives.

Meanwhile, the disappearance of Derrick and his friends from the school is explained as accidental deaths from a boating mishap, and their corpses are secretly buried. Meanwhile, the Drudges of the previous Prefects are appointed as new Prefects of Weston College.

Interestingly, Ciel Phantomhive informs the queen about the existence of the reanimated corpse. The queen asks the boy to look into the matter more. After solving the case, Ciel heads home.

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

During the journey back home, Sebastian tells Ciel that he received a message from a postman, addressed to the boy. However, Ciel orders his butler to get rid of it because he has no plans to return to the "stifling" Weston College.

Finally, he returns to his manor and notices a flock of sheep around the manor. Meanwhile, the Queen thinks back to Ciel Phantomhive's words.

She wonders what to do if such monsters attack. However, the Queen's aide, John Brown assures her that he will protect her if that happens. Black Butler season 4 episode 10 ends with the Queen thinking that it'd be splendid if such monsters were to become her allies.

Also read: