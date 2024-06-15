Who is Undertaker in Black Butler? The identity explored

From the mysterious Undertaker to the stoic and soul-bound Sebastian Michaelis, Black Butler is a virtual chessboard of sophisticated characters. These characters navigate a dangerous and devious world, with their complex motivations and backstories progressively revealing themselves in a story full of thrilling intrigue and gothic charm.

Black Butler serves as a grand stage for a cast of characters as diverse as they are mysterious. Taking place in a world of the Victorian era where the paranormal coexists peacefully with the ordinary, the series presents us to a variety of fascinating characters, each possessing dark secrets and hidden sides.

Grim Revelations: Investigating Undertaker in Black Butler

In the series, the Undertaker is a vital character. With ties to the Phantomhive family that go back to Vincent Phantomhive's day, he serves as an informant for them. His familiarity with the underworld and its victims enables him to obtain information, which he exchanges for amusement rather than cash.

His presence gradually transforms from what is initially described as a simple funeral director in the Red Butler arc to something far more intricate. The Undertaker, whose name evokes ideas of death and the afterlife, is known to be a former Grim Reaper, signifying a past entwined with supernatural forces regulating life and death.

His striking features include his long, flowing gray hair, partially braided on the side, and his black fingernails. His ghostly appearance is enhanced by a jagged scar spanning his face. His eyes, which are phosphorescent and chartreuse, give away his otherworldly beginnings as it is a characteristic shared by all Grim Reapers.

Wearing a gray scarf, a crooked top hat, and a black robe, he gives off the impression of someone from another era. His gothic style is further emphasized by his accessories, which include a band of prayer beads, an emerald ring, and black earrings.

Undertaker as seen in Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

He had a distinct appearance as a Grim Reaper, sporting black trench coat, silver-square glasses, and no facial scars, giving off a more sophisticated, if not ominous, vibe. His Death Scythe, a reminder of his previous occupation, is as distinctive as he is with a long, curved blade that emerges from a skeleton and covered in prickly vines.

The Undertaker's true identity is a historical, horror, and comedic tapestry. He is a character who personifies the themes of the series, which revels in the conflict between the deceitful and the noble. His transition from a Grim Reaper to a mastermind is a reflection of the series' own path, a dark tale that revels in the unexpected and the unexplained.

What did Undertaker do in Black Butler season 4?

Undertaker as seen in Black Butler season 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

Undertaker’s schemes and identity was revealed at the midnight tea party which is an appropriate scene given his regard for the dramatic. Undertaker orchestrates a series of events that result in the creation of a Bizarre Doll from the late Derrick Arden while posing as the headmaster of Weston College.

It turns out that this necromancy is only a small part of his larger plan, which is being carried out with the help of Johann Agares, also a bizzare doll and his masterpiece.

A Bizarre doll of Undertaker (Image via CloverWorks)

Here, Sebastian confronts the Undertaker by uncovering the mystery, forcing him to give up on his act. The Undertaker flashes his true identity, enjoying the chaos he's caused and all the laughs it has brought him. The series reaches a turning point with this revelation, as the Undertaker emerges from the shadows.

To sum up, the character known as the Undertaker perfectly captures the spirit of Black Butler. He is an interesting and fascinating character because of his enigmatic past, extraordinary talents, and crucial part in the story. As the show progresses, viewers can only wonder what more secrets will be revealed about this mysterious reaper gone rogue.

