Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10 is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 9 highlights a growing rift between Himari and Yuu, as he becomes noticeably closer to Rion while pulling away from Himari.

Though his distance stems from his intensifying feelings for her, Himari is left troubled by the shift. Tension rises when Kureha Enomoto confronts Yuu, pressuring him to convince Himari to join the agency she once promised to be a part of. When Kureha mocks Yuu’s accessory-making, it leads to a bet.

If Yuu can prove the value of his accessories, Himari stays with him; if not, Kureha gets to take her away. With the stakes set, episode 10 is poised to focus on Yuu’s determination to create his finest accessory yet, not only to defend the worth of his craft but also to protect Himari’s future and their relationship.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Yuu and Himari in episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously stated, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10, titled "The Meaning Behind Sunflower," will be released on various television networks across Japan on Friday, June 6, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time for the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, June 6 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, June 6 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, June 6 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 6 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, June 6 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, June 6 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, June 6 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, June 6 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10 is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for BS Asahi on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this Spring 2025 series on various online platforms. ABEMA is streaming simultaneously with the TV release. It will then become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, June 11, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

For most international viewers, Crunchyroll is streaming this debut rom-com anime, allowing viewers across the globe to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9

Kureha tells Yuu to give up accessory-making (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, titled "Chocolate Cosmos of Love," opens with a brief flashback to the early days of Himari and Yuu’s friendship. In the present, Himari grows worried as Yuu grows increasingly distant from her and focuses his attention on Rion.

Unknown to her, Yuu’s avoidance stems from his deepening feelings. Overwhelmed by Himari’s flirtatious teasing, he fears he can no longer maintain a platonic relationship. He turns to Rion for help. She questions why he doesn’t simply confess his love. Yuu explains that his current priority is opening their store, not romance.

The tone shifts as Himari invites Yuu to help her shop for a swimsuit. Her playful teasing pushes Yuu to flee abruptly. The narrative then takes a more serious turn as Kureha visits Yuu at his home. She asks him to convince Himari to fulfill her earlier promise to join Kureha’s agency, claiming to have invested her own money in preparation for her.

In exchange, she offers Yuu financial support to fund his dream shop. When Yuu refuses to sell Himari, Kureha mocks his accessory-making as unimpressive, accusing him of selfishly stifling Himari’s potential. As tensions rise, Hibari and Sakura step in. It’s revealed that Kureha and Hibari are ex-lovers.

The situation escalates as Kureha proposes a bet: Yuu must craft his best accessory over the summer break. If he succeeds and impresses her, Himari’s debt will be erased, and Kureha will step aside, but if he fails, Yuu must let Kureha take Himari.

With the stakes raised and Kureha declaring that only Yuu, as Himari’s best friend, can save her, he accepts the bet, ending episode 9 on a dramatic note.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10? (speculative)

Yuu and Himari in flashbacks (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10, the drama is expected to escalate as the spotlight will likely turn to Yuu’s efforts to craft his best accessory in hopes of winning the bet against Kureha and securing Himari’s future.

The upcoming episode will likely explore whether Rion and Himari become aware of the bet and how they respond to the situation. With emotions running high and Yuu and Himari’s relationship at a critical juncture, viewers can anticipate rising tension, conflict, and emotional progressions in character dynamics.

