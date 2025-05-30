The Beginning After the End episode 9 review: A-CAT continues slower-paced storytelling centered on side characters

The Beginning After the End episode 9 premiered on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. This episode of Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? centers on Arthur as he adjusts to human society and gets a tour of Xyrus City.

As Arthur becomes more acquainted with human city life, magic, and students from the Xyrus Magic Academy, the narrative shifts focus to Lilia’s emotional struggle with her inability to use magic. The episode explores her inner turmoil, with Arthur stepping in to mend the rift between Lilia and her parents, ultimately helping her awaken her magical abilities.

Leaning into a slower, more introspective tone, the episode prioritizes side character development over major plot advancements. While it may not push the main narrative forward significantly, it adds depth to the supporting roles and further strengthens Arthur’s relationships.

With that, it delivers wholesome, emotionally grounded moments and subtle world-building alongside consistent production quality.

The Beginning After the End episode 9: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Arthur and Lilia in The Beginning After the End episode 9 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 9, titled "The King Teaches," starts off with a relaxed tone before gradually shifting into more emotionally driven moments centered around side-character development. The episode opens with Arthur continuing his magic training, after which his mother, sister, Mrs. Helstea, and Lilia take him for a tour around Xyrus City.

During this outing, Arthur receives a new makeover and haircut. As he explores the urban environment and adapts to human city life, he learns more about societal norms and customs, including the use of beast cores, which are capable of amplifying a person’s magic power.

This interaction, however, leads to a turning point for Lilia, who contemplates purchasing a beast core despite her parents’ objections. Matters escalate when Arthur and Lilia have a confrontation with a group of Xyrus Magic Academy students.

Arthur and Lilia (Image via Studio A-CAT)

A tense situation is narrowly avoided thanks to the Helstea family's reputation, but the incident triggers a deeper emotional conflict in Lilia. Feeling inadequate due to her inability to awaken magic, she begins to believe that her parents prefer Arthur over her and has an emotional breakdown.

Arthur relates to her turmoil and devises a plan involving her parents. He tells them that Lilia has gone off to train and awaken her magic on her own. This emotional ruse prompts her parents to reveal their genuine love and concern for her, assuring her that their affection is unconditional, regardless of her magical abilities.

This revelation mends the rift between Lilia and her family, and makes her even more determined to become a mage, no matter how long it takes. The incident also strengthens Arthur’s bond with Lilia and the Helstea family.

Arthur helps Lilia and Eleanor awaken to magic in The Beginning After the End episode 9 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Arthur then takes it upon himself to help Lilia awaken her mana. With his guidance, she successfully taps into her magical potential, and episode 9 concludes on a warm note as everyone celebrates her magic awakening.

A short post-credit scene features a noble heading toward the Helstea Auction House with a group of soldiers, speculating about whether something of interest awaits him there.

Overall, the narrative in The Beginning After the End episode 9 leans heavily into themes of personal growth, emotional healing, and the evolution of Arthur’s relationships. While the episode adopts a slower pace with less emphasis on major plot progression or action, it enriches the story through world-building and meaningful side-character arcs.

Arthur’s deepening connection with supporting characters, especially Lilia, adds emotional depth, and the closing tease sets the stage for what promises to be a more intense phase in the unfolding story.

The Beginning After the End episode 9: Animation and an overall production criticism

The Beginning After the End episode 9 withholds the series' consistent production quality as seen in the latest episodes, effectively complementing its slower, more introspective pacing. The visuals are clean and polished, with Arthur’s new appearance well-executed and given appropriate attention.

While the animation doesn’t break new ground, it continues with the noticeable improvement from earlier episodes, especially in its steadier visual presentation.

Lilia's emotional outburst in The Beginning After the End episode 9 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The first half carries a lighthearted, easygoing tone, gradually transitioning into more emotional and tense moments that are thoughtfully portrayed and resonate well. These scenes are handled with care, adding depth and emotional weight.

The animation remains fluid and cohesive, with the slideshow-like sequences from earlier episodes mostly absent, allowing for a more visually pleasing experience. The continued absence of clumsy CGI further supports the episode’s visual consistency.

Voice performances once again stand out, with the cast delivering consistently satisfactory portrayals that enrich the characters’ arcs. Keiji Inai’s music composition and background sounds enhance the atmosphere further, accentuating key emotional moments and thus elevating the overall experience.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, The Beginning After the End episode 9 weaves together side character development, Arthur’s relationship dynamics, and emotional nuance within a slow-paced narrative.

Although major plot advancements are minimal and the pacing more relaxed, the episode remains compelling with heartfelt character interactions and understated world-building. It delivers an engaging viewing experience, while the post-credit scene effectively sets the stage for future developments.

