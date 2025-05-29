The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 is slated for early release on streaming platforms on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. It will subsequently air on Teletext on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Episode 9 delivered a series of major twists and revelations. Julius' scheme to eliminate Fernand and the King unfolded, but Mia’s strategy thwarted his plan, saving both their lives and publicly unmasking his true nature.
Meanwhile, Erza revealed to Philia that she was the reincarnation of Archsaint Fiana, making her the target of Asmodeus, who had fallen for Fiana during their legendary battle. With these dramatic turns, episode 10 is expected to address Julius’ fate and focus on how Girtonia will confront the looming demon threat, with less than three days remaining to prepare.
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 release date, time, and countdown
As mentioned, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10, titled What I Wish to Protect, will be released early on streaming sites on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
The Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, June 12, 2025. For most international fans, the release time for the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it available on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10?
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 will air on streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, on June 5 after 12 am JST, a week earlier than the Japanese TV release.
For international audiences, Crunchyroll will stream this debut anime globally, also making it available ahead of its Japanese television release.
Japanese TV platforms will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 on Thursday, June 12, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12 am JST. Other broadcasts will follow the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1.30 am JST and AT-X at 11.30 pm JST. BS Asahi will air it on Friday, June 13, at 11 pm JST.
A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9, titled Crossroads of Fate, begins with Mia and her guards battling an overwhelming surge of monsters, despite Hildeguard tirelessly reinforcing the barriers.
Sensing the growing influence of the demon realm and Julius’ incompetence, especially his rejection of Parnacorta’s aid, Mia realizes that Girtonia is on the verge of collapse unless Julius is removed. In Parnacorta, Erza praises Philia’s plan to erect a Great Purification Circle across the continent but worries it may not be completed in time. Philia estimates that Girtonia has only four days left.
Reichardt decides to recall the knights deployed to Girtonia because they refused their aid, a prudent move considering that Asmodeus' revival would pose a threat to Parnacorta as well, even with a barrier in place, especially since Philia is his target.
Erza also reveals that Philia houses the reincarnated soul of the Archsaint Fiana, who once sealed Asmodeus. Mammon calls Philia "sweet love," and Erza explains that Asmodeus fell in love with Fiana during their battle, which explains his obsession.
Shaken, Philia finds comfort in Oswald, who encourages her and asks her out for a meal once the crisis ends. Meanwhile, in Girtonia, Mia is appalled to find Julius hosting a party. She resolves to use this moment to sway public opinion against him. At the gathering, Fernand arrives and gives a rousing speech, but collapses after toasting with Julius.
When Mia attempts to revive him, Julius intervenes, stalling until a guard announces the King’s death. Julius revels in the chaos, declaring himself king and proposing to Mia on the spot.
But the tables turn when Fernand rises, revealing he faked his collapse. A flashback reveals that Pyrz’s son exposed Julius’s plot to Mia. They reveal that the King is also alive.
Mia declares her role in Julius’s downfall and breaks off their engagement. She also confronts her parents for their mistreatment of Philia, reaffirming her love for her sister. As Julius grows increasingly unstable, the King enters and confronts him, ending the episode on a tense cliffhanger.
What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10? (speculative)
With tensions peaking after the dramatic events of episode 9, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 is set to raise the intensity even further. With Julius's treachery now exposed, all eyes turn to the King’s judgment and the consequences awaiting the fallen prince.
Meanwhile, the looming demon threat draws ever closer, leaving the kingdom with precious little time to prepare. The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10 is likely to delve into both the fallout from Julius’s betrayal and the urgent efforts to counter the impending all-out attack from the demon realm.
