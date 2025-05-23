Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8: Kureha Enomoto is introduced as a quarrel deepens Yuu and Himari’s bond

Premiered on Friday, May 23, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 resumes with Yuu facing a setback at his accessory store due to Shinji's tactics. With that, Yuu decides to put his craft on hold until after graduation. However, this sparks an argument with Himari, who strongly disagrees.

Ad

Meanwhile, a conversation between Rion and Yuu uncovers the real reason behind Yuu’s passion for accessory-making and why he chose to pause, which is closely tied to Himari. The conflict eventually cools as Yuu and Himari reconcile. The episode wraps with the arrival of Rion’s older sister, Kureha Enomoto, and the beginning of a new scheme from Shinji.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 begins with Yuu’s decision to put a hold on crafting accessories

Himari and Rion argue (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8, titled "Zinnia and Where Passion Lies," opens with Yuu’s teachers meeting with Sakura regarding the complaints about the accessories. While the school doesn’t prohibit the sales, they advise accepting returns and offering refunds. Sakura agrees to their suggestion.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Mao and her friend, their first customers to order custom accessories, apologize through Himari, explaining they never meant to cause trouble and only promoted the store out of genuine support. Himari takes it upon herself to lift Yuu’s spirits, confident that he’ll recover from the setback.

Later, Yuu has a conversation with Shinji about the situation. Though Shinji apologizes for his role in it, Yuu holds no resentment, admitting he might have done the same if it were to help someone he cared about.

Ad

Himari and Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 (Image via J.C.Staff)

At the same time, Himari and Rion discuss the business’s next steps. Himari wonders aloud if Rion had a hand in the incident, which Rion firmly denies. As they argue, Yuu arrives carrying more returned items. Since the accessories were custom-made, they can't be resold, leaving the group unsure of what to do.

Ad

While Himari tries to rally everyone to look ahead and work on their next designs, Yuu drops the bombshell that he’s decided to pause accessory-making until after graduation.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8: Yuu and Himari argue over his decision as Yuu reveals his true reason for accessory-making

Himari refuses to be Yuu's best friend (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8, Himari is stunned by Yuu’s decision. She tries to persuade him, reminding him that he started the store out of passion. However, Yuu stands firm, insisting that the backlash has taken a toll and that the break is only temporary.

Ad

Regardless, Himari presses further. Frustrated, Yuu snaps, telling her that it was his dream, not hers, and she has no right to force him to continue. Hurt, Himari nearly throws the returned accessories out the window, but stops herself and storms out.

At home, after hearing everything, Hibari commends Himari for staying true to her emotions. He explains that while Yuu must decide for himself whether to overcome this hurdle as a creator, as his best friend and partner, Himari should do what she can for him.

Ad

Rion confesses to Yuu for the fifth time in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The next day, Yuu apologizes, but Himari makes it clear that if he gives up, she’ll quit being his best friend. She says the store is her dream as well, and if he abandons it, she won’t passively support him like Rion and will move forward without him.

Ad

Later, while talking with Rion at his house, Yuu shows her an earring he made for Himari and reveals his true motivation behind accessory-making. He began making accessories not for customers, but so that Himari, his best friend and the first person who ever truly understood his love for accessories, wouldn’t leave his side. Realizing he was creating selfishly, he chose to quit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rion tells him those feelings are human and confesses again, vowing to stay by his side no matter what path he chooses. When she asks if he chooses her or Himari, Yuu acknowledges that quitting and choosing Rion might lead to a happy life, but it would be a life without Himari.

Thus, he apologizes and turns her down once more. Regardless, Rion remains hopeful, feeling that she’s gotten a bit closer to him.

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 concludes with Yuu and Himari reconciling as Kureha Enomoto enters

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8, Yuu and Rion reunite with Himari. After teasing Yuu about apologizing properly, Himari admits she never intended to go to Tokyo and apologizes for lying. Yuu brushes it off, saying she’s what matters most to him, touching her deeply. He then shares the real reason he decided to quit accessory-making and apologizes.

Delighted, Himari throws a playful tantrum and jokingly suggests he should date her if he likes her that much. As always, Yuu rejects her with his signature line: "Anyone but you."

Ad

The episode wraps with the arrival of Rion’s older sister, Kureha. Shinji meets her on behalf of his brother and learns that she returned to confront someone who tarnished her name. Curious, Shinji asks to tag along for the fun.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More