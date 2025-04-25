Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4: Yuu and Himari reconcile as his true feelings surface

Premiered on Friday, April 25, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 continues the emotional tension between Himari and Yuu, with Himari using the idea of leaving town to push Yuu toward a decision. As Yuu reflects on everything that's happened and begins to confront his true feelings, he finds himself torn between Himari and Rion.

Ultimately, he chooses Himari, even willing to give up his passion for accessories to follow her. However, Himari confesses that she’s not leaving after all, and the two reconcile. Yuu gifts her a one-of-a-kind ring to replace her broken choker, symbolizing their friendship.

Yet, in the final moments, the episode subtly hints that the ring may represent more than friendship, suggesting that Yuu may have romantic feelings for Himari.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 begins with Yuu discovering Himari's plans to leave town

Himari argues with Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4, titled "Hydrangea and New Seeds," opens with Yuu reflecting on why Himari suddenly decided to distance herself from him, since he believes she shouldn’t have an issue with Rion becoming their exclusive model.

Back in class, as Himari continues to avoid him, Yuu brings up their long-standing dream of opening a shop together. Just then, he receives a forwarded email from her, revealing her decision to move to Tokyo.

When Yuu tries to confront her about it, Himari slips away without answering. Rion, who also learns of Himari’s plans, approaches Yuu to apologize, feeling responsible for the tension between the two. Yuu reassures her that it’s not her fault and suggests the need to speak directly with her.

Yuu and Rion in episode 4 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Yuu finally confronts Himari, asking if she truly detests the idea of Rion becoming the model. Himari reveals that her frustration isn’t with Rion, it’s with him. Their argument escalates, resulting in Yuu accidentally breaking her cherished choker.

In the heated moment, Himari reveals that she’s upset that Yuu gave her modeling spot to Rion, despite his promise to keep it solely for her. And thus, feeling pushed aside and unwanted, Himari chose to go where she believes she’ll be needed and appreciated.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4: Yuu comes to understand Himari’s real feelings

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4, Yuu and Shinji have a conversation about the recent events. Shinji admits he nudged Rion toward Yuu, believing it would be hard for her to see Yuu and Himari get closer. Yuu insists that he and Himari are just best friends, but Shinji counters by pointing out that Yuu’s emotional turmoil suggests deeper feelings are at play.

He tells Yuu that he may have to choose between the two. According to Shinji, Himari’s decision to leave may be her way of moving on from Yuu, but he adds that if she goes like this, Rion will likely continue blaming herself for the rift.

Later, Yuu messages Himari, trying to understand her reasons. As he reflects on their shared past, he realizes his passion for accessory-making only flourished because Himari believed in him when no one else did. Though he wants to stop her, he realizes that he probably can’t.

Himari and Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Meanwhile, Himari tries to convince herself that this is just a performance, pretending she’s unaffected. She fully expects Yuu to try and stop her from leaving, but he doesn’t. Days pass with no word from him.

Then one day, she spots him in one of Rion’s social media posts, sharing ice cream together. Though his face isn’t visible, she recognizes him. She also sees that he uploaded a photo of their new tulip accessory, with Rion modeling it. Slowly, the realization dawns on her that Yuu may not stop her after all.

Later, Hibari confronts her about using her departure as emotional leverage. Under pressure, she finally admits she developed feelings for Yuu and can’t bear the thought of rejection. Hibari encourages her to pursue what truly matters to her most, though Himari is still unsure what that really is.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 ends with Himari and Yuu reconciling as his feelings for her become more evident

Hibari scolds Himari for mistreating Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4, Himari and Yuu finally have a chat to clear the air. Yuu confesses that he’s decided to quit school and move to Tokyo with Himari since she means the most to him, admitting that creating accessories would feel empty without her by his side.

However, Himari reveals that she’s not going to move after all. She agrees to return to how things were between them and accepts Rion as their model, but asks Yuu to prioritize her. Yuu agrees without hesitation and gifts her a unique flower ring, crafted especially for her, symbolizing their bond.

As they reconcile and reaffirm their friendship, Himari brings up their pact to marry if they’re both still single at 30. Yet in her heart, she vows to honor Yuu’s wishes if he only wants them to stay best friends.

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that the ring contains a purple tulip seed. Yuu admits that he couldn’t bring himself to tell Himari what it symbolized, afraid she might reject his feelings. The episode ends on a sweet note as Yuu thinks to himself that one day, he’ll tell her the truth.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4: A brief review and final thoughts

Himari and Yuu in flashbacks (Image via J.C.Staff)

Under the direction of J.C. Staff, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 delivers yet another captivating installment, raising the stakes in the romantic drama through the subtle yet significant reveal of Yuu’s feelings for Himari in its final moments.

As the story dives further into the emotional complexity of Yuu and Himari’s relationship and the choices they face, the tension builds, hinting at the beginning of something more than friendship.

Visually, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 continues to shine with its vibrant, polished animation and appealing art direction. The voice cast once again delivers standout performances, while the accompanying soundtrack enhances the appeal further. Overall, this episode stands as another entertaining entry in this Spring 2025 rom-com series.

