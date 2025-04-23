The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Episode 4 continues to trace Philia’s life in Parnacorta, where she steadily begins to open up, touched by the kindness she is receiving. After casting a powerful barrier over the kingdom, she experiences a brief, foreboding vision that hints at looming dangers.

Upon receiving a long-awaited letter from Mia, Philia discovers that their parents had tried to keep them apart, prompting her to send her loyal ninja bodyguard, Himari, to ensure Mia’s safety and deliver her message. Himari gives Mia the choice to escape to Parnacorta, and the episode ends with the weight of that choice hanging in the air.

Ad

Trending

As such, episode 5 is poised to explore Mia’s decision and the far-reaching consequences it may hold for her, as well as the fate of Girtonia.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Philia as she erects the barrier (Image via TROYCA)

As mentioned earlier, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5, titled "Golden Freesia.", is scheduled for release early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Japanese TV release will follow on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Ad

For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, April 30 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, April 30 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, April 30 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 30 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, April 30 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 30 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 30 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 1 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 will air on streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the TV release, on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international fans, Crunchyroll also streams this Spring 2025 series ahead of its Japanese TV release, making The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 accessible globally on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Ad

On Japanese TV, the debut anime will broadcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts will follow on the same day, with TV Aichi airing the episode at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 on Friday, May 9, at 11:00 PM JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4

Philia in this episode (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4, titled Feelings Entrusted., begins with Mia growing increasingly concerned about Philia, having received no word from her since her departure, and so she decides to write her a letter.

Ad

In Parnacorta, Philia activates the Great Purification Circle across the kingdom, a monumental event witnessed by the public. Just as she completes the barrier, she experiences a fleeting yet ominous vision of an unknown figure saying they’ve found her. Though unsettled by the vision, she’s soon swept into the joyful reaction of the crowd around her.

Later, Philia shares a conversation about romance with Lena, admitting she’s never had a chance to explore those feelings. Unexpectedly, her thoughts drift to Oswald. Shortly after, Oswald visits to express his regret over her being purchased like property, clarifying that he was against the decision.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He shares his genuine happiness at having met her and encourages her to consider taking on an apprentice saint. This suggestion sparks thoughts of Mia, especially since Philia hasn't received a response to the letter she sent her. Lena also points out that Philia seems to be opening up more emotionally.

Eventually, Philia receives a letter from Mia, realizing her own earlier message was never delivered, likely discarded by their parents. Determined to ensure her reply reaches Mia without obstruction, Leonardo summons Himari, a skilled ninja and bodyguard assigned to Philia. They entrust her with a covert mission to deliver the letter directly to Mia and to protect her if needed.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mia is busy with her saint duties in Girtonia when her group is ambushed by monsters. As her guards abandon her, Himari arrives just in time to ensure Mia’s safety. She then delivers Philia’s letter, comforting Mia with the knowledge that her sister is now surrounded by people who truly care for her.

That evening, Mia and Himari meet in secret. As they discuss the growing monster threat, Himari suggests that Mia consider fleeing Girtonia. The episode concludes on a tense note as Mia seriously contemplates this option, recognizing that leaving might be the only way to reunite with Philia, especially since she feels no commitment to the people who betrayed and abandoned her sister.

Ad

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5? (speculative)

Philia, in episode 4 (Image via TROYCA)

As episode 4 ends on a suspenseful cliffhanger, leaving Mia’s decision to flee to Parnacorta uncertain, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 is expected to delve into the choices she now must face that will shape both her future and that of her nation.

Ad

With Mia standing at a critical crossroads, viewers can anticipate heightened tension as The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5 explores the consequences of her decision, which carries significant implications for Girtonia’s stability and safety.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More