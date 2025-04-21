My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 review: A perfectly executed villain entrance gives the story some much-needed intensity

The momentum heightens in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 with the introduction of a central antagonist, Kuin Hachisuka, thus marking the true start of the main storyline. Aired on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11 PM JST, this episode maintains the series’ smooth narrative pacing, making it the ideal moment to unveil a key villain.

Kuin’s seemingly ordinary, unassuming entrance adds to the impact of her reveal later, making for a cleverly executed character introduction. The first half of the episode continues to explore the growing synergy between Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster as they take down another instant villain, while the second half shifts gears, marking the beginning of their real journey.

Episode 3 succeeds in setting the tone for the clash ahead, establishing the groundwork for upcoming villain plots. With strong direction, fluid and stylish animation, fitting music and sound design, and stellar voice acting, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 delivers a well-rounded and engaging experience.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 review: Smooth story progression and slick execution raise hype

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3: A narrative review

Kuin is introduced in My Hero Academia Vigilantes: episode 3 (Image via Bones Film)

Adapting the spin-off prequel manga of Kohei Horikoshi’s acclaimed series, My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 3 delivers an impactful third installment.

Produced by Studio Bones under Kenichi Suzuki’s direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s scripting, this episode, titled Bee, marks a turning point in the story by introducing Kuin Hachisuka, a key antagonist whose arrival kickstarts the central plotline.

The first half focuses on deepening the dynamic between Koichi, Knuckleduster, and Pop☆Step as they adjust to their vigilante roles. During one of Pop’s performances, the two middle-schoolers from episode 2, Juubee Namimaru and Ichimoku Samazu, encounter an erratic fan, Teruo, who turns out to be addicted to the drug Trigger.

Thanks to clever coordination, Koichi and Knuckleduster manage to subdue him before his arrest. During Teruo’s interrogation, officers Tsukauch and Tanuma discuss the increasing frequency of these instant villain cases.

Koichi and Pop encounter Kuin in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 (Image via Bones Film)

As Tsukauch narrows down their appearance location, Tanuma theorizes that these criminals may not be acting of their own accord but are instead being used as pawns by a mastermind.

Following Teruo’s release, Namimaru and Samazu, now friends with him, arrange a meeting between him and Koichi’s group to uncover more details about the Trigger distribution network. Koichi and Pop decide to attend the meeting without Knuckleduster, believing his intimidating presence might scare Teruo away.

On the way, they encounter an overly enthusiastic fan of Pop. Meanwhile, Knuckleduster unexpectedly appears at the meeting location. Elsewhere, as Teruo and Namimaru head toward the rendezvous point, it’s revealed that the fan Koichi and Pop met earlier is the villain mastermind, Kuin Hachisuka.

Kuin and her bee in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 (Image via Bones Film)

Her Quirk, Queen Bee, allows her to control bees, which she uses to transport and inject the drug Trigger into individuals, causing their Quirks to spiral out of control. She turns more people into instant villains, who wreak havoc across the city. As chaos ensues, Teruo and Namimaru are separated.

Top pro heroes, including All Might, Endeavor, Aizawa, Ingenium, Midnight, and others, swiftly neutralize the villains. As Koichi’s group hears the commotion, Knuckleduster spots a suspicious bee and follows. After catching it, he questions Namimaru.

When he kills the bee, it makes Kuin bleed from her patched eye. Though enraged, she recomposes as she’s accompanying Teruo. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 concludes with Kuin pretending to be Teruo’s friend as she leads him away, showing him a photo of herself with Pop.

With the perfectly timed introduction of a central antagonist, My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 3 delivers a standout installment featuring a well-balanced narrative filled with humor, action, and key character reveals that add suspense while also deepening the storyline. Episode 3 also brings notable character growth for Koichi, adding an emotional depth to his role.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3’s direction shines through its thoughtful pacing and smooth progression of events, creating a thoroughly engaging and entertaining experience that lays a solid foundation for even more intense battles and developments yet to come.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3: An overall production criticism

Studio Bones Film delivers a much-needed intense installment with My Hero Academia Vigilantes episode 3, presenting thrilling story developments with exceptional production quality. The episode lands with impact, effectively kicking off the core storyline.

The animation continues to impress, with fluid, dynamic motion and touches of comic-book-inspired visuals that add stylistic flair. Action scenes stand out through impressive choreography, seamless transitions, and angular shots that elevate both the tension and excitement.

All Might and other pro heroes enter the story (Image via Bones Film)

Kuin’s entrance is executed with striking precision. Her design remains faithful to the source material, and the voice performance adds depth and intensity to her debut. The rest of the cast maintains a consistently strong presence, delivering standout performances throughout.

The sound direction by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi expertly ties the entire production together, enhancing the overall experience. Overall, episode 3 results in a richly immersive and thoroughly entertaining episode.

Final thoughts

Knuckleduster crushes Kuin's bee (Image via Bones Film)

To sum up, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 delivers a well-crafted and thoroughly enjoyable installment that adds a much-needed dose of intensity through Kuin’s impactful introduction. It effectively sets the villain plot in motion, adding depth and direction to the overarching narrative.

Beyond its intriguing storytelling, the episode also excels across various production elements, resulting in a polished and cohesive presentation. With the rising tension and narrative momentum, this episode raises anticipation and marks the spin-off's potential as one of Spring 2025’s standout anime titles.

