Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 review: Noticeable production improvements raise hope

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 aired on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST, continuing Sin and Sol’s pursuit of Unika. As more of her plans are unveiled, Unika demonstrates the power of the Crusade-era Gear-eradicating weapon, revealing that her next target is Illyria.

Ad

The episode features another intense clash between Sin and Unika after he tracks her down and discloses that he is also a Gear. Things take a dramatic turn when Sin uses his ability to control a Gear to save both Unika and himself from a fatal fall. Injured and on the run, Unika stumbles upon Bridget, closing the episode on a tense note.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 doesn’t just ramp up the intrigue and deepen the storyline, it also delivers a noticeable boost in production quality. For the first time in the series, the animation and narrative execution truly begin to match the promise.

Ad

Trending

As the anime finally starts living up to its potential with this installment, let’s break down how the improved elements come together to elevate the overall experience.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 review: A much-needed quality boost delivers a promising turnaround

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3: Narrative review

Sin faces Unika (Image via SANZIGEN)

Studio SANZIGEN delivers a much-needed boost in production quality with Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3. Under the skilled direction of Shigeru Morikawa and an adept script from Norimitsu Kaihō, the series finally steps out of the underwhelming shadow of its first two episodes.

Ad

Titled "A Soaring Angel," this third installment delivers a compelling and cohesive experience that lives up to the potential of the story’s rich premise. Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 follows Sin and Sol as they continue their pursuit of Unika, bringing them into contact with U.S. Senator Nerville Hammer, head of the Anti-Gear faction.

While Nerville appears understanding toward Sin, Sol remains wary and advises caution. At the same time, Elphelt investigates the attempted bombing of the barrier around Dizzy and Ky, which leads her to a seemingly abandoned lab.

Ad

Her instincts prove right as Unika triggers the Crusade-era Gear-eradicating weapon, destroying the area in a massive explosion. While Elphelt’s fate remains uncertain, Jack-O deduces this was merely a demonstration, and that Illyria is likely Unika’s next target, prompting a nationwide evacuation.

Sol in episode 3 (Image via SANZIGEN)

In a key moment, Sol reveals to Sin that as a Command-type Gear born of Justice’s bloodline, Sin holds the terrifying ability to control other Gears. Sol warns him never to use this power. Nevertheless, the duo tracks Unika to an underground town and confronts her.

Ad

During their encounter, Sin urges her to end the violence and reveals he is also a Gear, which pushes Unika into further outrage. As the U.S. military gets involved, chaos erupts, and despite Sin’s efforts to mediate, the situation spirals. In a desperate attempt to save Unika after Sol shoots her and she falls from a building, Sin unknowingly controls a nearby slumbering Gear to break their fall.

His ability to control it causes panic among the onlookers. Just as things threaten to go out of hand, especially with outside interference, Baiken and Johnny arrive to defuse the situation. The episode ends with Sin injured and unconscious, while Unika, wounded and on the run, encounters Bridget.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What makes Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 truly stand out is its execution. The storytelling is compact as ever, but the pacing flows more naturally, aside from the only slightly off transition at the beginning of Sin and Unika’s confrontation. The animation also feels more polished and dynamic.

Sin’s character development takes center stage with emotional depth and a stronger narrative arc. The episode also heightens the tension with brilliant lore-building and unexpected twists.

Ad

In short, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 finally delivers what fans have been waiting for, a powerful blend of action, emotion, and world-building. With an improved production and story direction, this Spring 2025 entry now shows serious potential, reigniting hope for the series moving forward.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3: An overall production overview

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3, SANZIGEN finally delivers a well-rounded and standout entry, bringing together all aspects of production into a cohesive and polished whole. From storytelling and world-building to visuals, sound, and voice acting, this episode hits its stride across the board.

The distinctive visual style continues to impress. This time, the animation quality reaches new heights, with smoother transitions, fluid motion, and a striking consistency that enhances the viewing experience. The seamless balance of smooth visuals and stylistic flair makes it the most visually refined installment so far.

Ad

Sin saves Unika (Image via SANZIGEN)

Artistic sequences are used effectively to elevate key moments, adding an aesthetic edge. Action scenes are a clear highlight, boasting excellent choreography, dynamic camera work, and clever framing choices. The animation direction stands out with its consistency, resulting in a visually captivating experience.

Ad

On the audio front, the voice acting continues to be top-notch, with every VA delivering a fine portrayal of their characters, bringing their roles to life perfectly. Ryo Takahashi’s music once again enhances the narrative tension and atmosphere throughout.

To sum up

Sin in this episode (Image via SANZIGEN)

All things considered, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 marks a turning point for the series, finally realizing the full potential of the series. With its refined visuals, strong direction, and immersive sound design, episode 3 stands out as a cohesive and impressive installment.

Ad

This episode not only raises anticipation and adds new suspense to the narrative but also raises the bar for future episodes and signals a promising future for the series. If the production continues at this level, or manages to push even further, this could very well emerge as one of Spring 2025’s most noteworthy titles.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More