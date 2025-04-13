Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Episode 2 features Unika’s attack on a U.S. peace commemoration, where she targets the key to a deadly Crusade-era weapon used to eliminate Gears.

Although Sol, Sin, and Baiken manage to prevent the theft, Unika escapes and later creates a replica of the key. The episode also introduces two new characters, Bridget, a bounty hunter, and Axl Low, a time traveler, while also revealing a mysterious figure whom Unika calls father.

Additionally, there are hints of a possible traitor within Sin’s ranks. The episode also sees Sin and Unika experiencing a mysterious shared vision during their confrontation. The upcoming episode is expected to delve further into the nature of that vision, explore the roles of the newly introduced characters, and reveal more about Unika’s next move.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Sin faces Unika (Image via SANZIGEN)

As mentioned before, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 is slated for release on several Japanese TV channels on Saturday, April 19, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be sooner due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the release day.

The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, April 19 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 19 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, April 19 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 19 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, April 19 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 19 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, April 19 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 20 12:00 AM

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3?

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 is set to air on multiple TV networks across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST.

It will subsequently air on ABC TV on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and on AT-X later that evening at 9 PM JST. A later broadcast is set for BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11 PM JST.

This Spring 2025 anime is also available on various Japanese streaming platforms. On d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, the episode will be available half an hour after its TV release.

Thereafter, it will become accessible on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and more, beginning Monday, April 21, 2025, after 11 PM JST. For most international viewers, this debut series is streaming on Crunchyroll, allowing fans across the globe viewing access.

A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2

Sin in episode 2 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2, titled "Belief in Peace," follows Sin and Sol as their pursuit of Unika takes them to Washington, America, during the End-of-War Commemoration Festival, an event they believe Unika will target.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Vernon plans to commemorate the peace by announcing that the devastating Crusade-era weapon built to slay Gears will never be used again and decides to keep its key to prevent future misuse.

As anticipated, Unika makes her move during the festival. Only bounty hunter Bridget, introduced in this episode, spots her in disguise, but Unika manages to steal the key from Vernon. Just then, Sol and Sin dramatically arrive on the scene, leaping directly from their plane to the venue. They immediately confront Unika, and Sol quickly retrieves the stolen key.

Though Sin hopes to resolve things through talk, Unika shows no interest in talking, forcing a fight. Despite being evenly matched at times, the clash escalates, leading both to experience a strange, shared vision whose meaning remains unclear.

As Unika begins to gain the upper hand, Baiken intervenes just in time to rescue Sin. Unable to continue the fight, Unika escapes without leaving a trace. In the aftermath, Vernon suspects that a traitor may be operating within their ranks.

Elsewhere in Illyria, an enemy group attempts to blow up the frozen Ky and Dizzy, but their efforts are thwarted. The episode gives a glimpse of Unika’s base, where she refers to a mysterious figure as her father and successfully creates a replica of the weapon’s key, making her mission a success.

Meanwhile, as Sin and Sol regroup, Unika’s mention of seeing the future triggers Sol’s memory of an old friend, Axl Low, a time traveler. The episode concludes with a brief look at Axl, currently held captive in an unknown timeline.

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3? (speculative)

Sol faces Unika's attacks (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 is expected to shed more light on the figure Unika calls father, potentially unveiling more of their motives and next steps.

The upcoming installment may also explore the significance of Axl Low's introduction and what role he will play in the evolving narrative, possibly hinting that Sin and Sol might seek him out to better understand the meaning behind Unika’s remarks about the future.

Additionally, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3 may delve deeper into the mysterious shared vision between Unika and Sin during their clash.

