Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Episode 1 sets the stage for the world of Sin Kiske, the son of Ky Kiske, a human hero, and Dizzy, a half-Gear striving for peace.

Although the war between humans and Gears has ended, lingering prejudice remains as Unika, a mysterious girl with a deep hatred for Gears, crashes Ky and Dizzy’s wedding, targeting Dizzy. The confrontation results in Ky and Dizzy being trapped within a magical barrier.

Believing Unika may have her reasons, Sin sets out to look for her and uncover her motives and reasons. The upcoming episode is expected to follow Sin’s path forward and shed more light on Unika’s background and motivations.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Ky and Dizzy, as they're frozen inside the barrier (Image via SANZIGEN)

According to the official sites of the series, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2 is set to be released on several TV networks in Japan on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The release time will be sooner for most international fans due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the release day.

The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, April 12 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 12 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, April 12 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 12 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, April 12 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 12 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, April 12 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 13 12:00 AM

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2?

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2 is set to debut on multiple television channels across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST.

It will then air on ABC TV on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and on AT-X later that evening at 9 PM JST. A subsequent broadcast will follow on BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11 PM JST.

This debut anime will also be available on various streaming platforms in Japan, starting with d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, available half an hour after its TV release.

Afterward, it will become accessible on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and more, beginning Monday, April 14, 2025, after 11 PM JST. International viewers can watch this Spring 2025 series on Crunchyroll, which will provide worldwide access.

A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1

Ky and Dizzy in episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 introduces viewers to a world shaped by magic and conflict, where powerful beings known as Gears, created through magic, eventually turned on humanity, leading to a war known as the Crusades, where humanity narrowly prevailed.

Amid the chaos, Ky Kiske, the Hero of the Crusades, known for slaying more Gears than anyone else, met Dizzy, a half-Gear and daughter of the Gear King, who sought peace rather than destruction. Ky chose to save her from losing control of her powers.

The two fell in love and later had a son, Sin Kiske, the story’s protagonist, who lives under the care of his mentor and adoptive father, Sol Badguy.

The premiere sees the long-awaited wedding of Ky and Dizzy, once considered forbidden, now made possible by Ky's relentless efforts as the King of Illyria. As Sin makes his way to the ceremony, the event takes a turn with the appearance of Unika, a mysterious girl with hatred for Gears and a mission to annihilate them.

As a battle breaks out and Unika drives Dizzy’s power out of control, to protect the kingdom, Ky and Dizzy seal themselves inside a magical barrier. When Sin arrives to find his parents frozen, he faces Unika but is quickly overpowered.

Despite his anger, Sin suspects Unika has her reasons for her actions. To learn the truth, he teams up with Sol Badguy and sets out to find Unika and uncover her motives.

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2? (speculative)

Sin and Sol in episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

In Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 2, the focus will likely shift to Sin's journey as he looks for Unika to uncover her motives. The upcoming episode may delve deeper into her character, revealing more about her origins and the reasons behind her hatred for Gears.

Additionally, with other plotlines introduced in the debut episode, such as the appearance of Baiken, viewers can expect to learn more about her character and why she, too, is after Unika.

