My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 - Kuin Hachisuka's first appearance sees the Trigger investigation take a new turn

With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3, the anime episode saw Koichi Haimawari grow closer to Knuckleduster and Pop☆Step after they started hanging out at Koichi's place. In addition, the anime introduced fans to the series' first antagonist, Kuin Hachisuka.

The anime's previous episode saw Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster help Eraser Head take down an Instant Villain. Soon after, Koichi became Knuckleduster's apprentice and debuted as the Crawler. While the two vigilantes took down another Instant Villain, no one got their names correct.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 - Kuin Hachisuka abducts Teruo

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3, titled Bee, opened with Koichi Haimawari returning home after attending his college. To his surprise, Knuckleduster had broken into his home and was chilling. Soon after, Pop☆Step arrived at his place. She was set to perform soon and needed a place to change into her idol outfit. While Pop☆Step and Knuckleduster occupied his home, Koichi left for his part-time work.

The anime episode then switched to Pop☆Step performing for her fans. Amidst this, an obsessed fan called Teruo wished to shake her hand. However, the moment he felt like he wouldn't get to meet his idol, he injected himself with the Trigger drug. This incident saw Teruo turn into a giant slimy eel. Soon after, he chased after Pop☆Step to shake her hand.

Teruo as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3

Seeing Pop☆Step being chased after in the city, Koichi and Knuckleduster tried taking down the Instant Villain. Unfortunately, his slimy body made it too difficult for the vigilantes to capture him. Hence, they decided to trap the villain by using Pop☆Step as bait. As Teruo only wished to shake her hand, they asked her to lure him while they used flour to make him less slimy. While this plan worked, the vigilantes found no clues about Trigger on him.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 then saw the three vigilantes head to Koichi's place to get cleaned up. While this wasn't a form of social life Koichi desired, he was still having fun. Elsewhere, Detective Tsukauchi and Tanuma believed that the Trigger drug distribution was just a sign of a disastrous event set to befall the city.

Pop☆Step as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3

The anime episode then switched to Koichi's home as Pop☆Step received an e-mail from one of the two middle-aged fans. After Teruo got released, they got close to him. Considering that Teruo was Pop☆Step's fan, they believed that he could share some intel about Trigger with her. Hence, Koichi and Pop☆Step left to meet him.

While en route to the meet-up location, Pop☆Step grabbed Koichi's arm to help herself walk. Amidst this, a fan named Kuin Hachisuka spotted her and ran to her for a photograph. She suspected Koichi to be Pop☆Step's boyfriend, but was instantly corrected by both of them.

Kuin Hachisuka as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3

Moments later, Kuin Hachisuka could be seen going to karaoke with her friends when a bee entered her eye patch, notifying her about something. Soon after, Kuin cancelled her plans with her friends and ran to an alleyway. Her monologue explained that she was a second-year high-school student and part-time villain. Her Quirk was Queen Bee, which allowed her to use her nasty chemicals-filled worker bees to inject people with Trigger.

Soon after Kuin Hachisuka launched her attack, the town was filled with ten Instant Villains. Knuckleduster, who was at the same location as Koichi and Pop☆Step, ran after one of Kuin's bees. Meanwhile, Koichi and Pop☆Step checked the online feed to find out that heroes like Ingenium, All Might, Eraser Head, Blue Jeanist, Midnight, Endeavor, and others had immediately reached the incident's epicenter to take down all Instant Villains within seconds.

The anime episode ended with Knuckleduster looking for the person behind the bee attack, while Kuin Hachisuka abducted Teruo.

