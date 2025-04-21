Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers: Nagi bids farewell to Reo as Blue Lock's second phase ends

With the alleged Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers, the manga was supposed to reveal Seishiro Nagi's final words to Reo Mikage at Blue Lock. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as the manga saw Nagi and Reo exchange their final words at Blue Lock.

The manga's previous chapter saw Isagi and Reo plead Nagi's case, asking Ego Jinpachi to reconsider disqualifying him. Unfortunately, as per Ego, Nagi's talent had already withered away. While he could have recovered his fire, teaming up with Reo killed his talent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers: Isagi asks Nagi not to quit soccer

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers picked up from where the previous chapter ended, as Seishiro Nagi told Reo Mikage that he had no regret at teaming up with him. Just like Ego Jinpachi said, he was satisfied after defeating Isagi. After that, he wished to keep playing football with Reo forever. That alone would have made him happy. Unfortunately, such a dream wasn't enough to survive Blue Lock, as his dream was too small and childish.

That said, a question kept popping up in his mind. Could the future have been different had he not relied on Reo during their match against Bastard Munchen? Unfortunately, more than his desire to become the best in the world, in the end, what scared him more was the thought of not being able to be with Reo. With that, Nagi apologized to Reo for failing to find a new dream, passing the ball to him, and not taking the shot himself.

Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

That's when Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers saw Reo Mikage asking Seishiro Nagi to stop apologizing, as he believed Nagi did nothing wrong. Even though he never truly loved football, Nagi kept going along with his dream. Right after, Reo apologized to Nagi for pushing him and making him try hard. The good thing is, he no longer needed to try hard.

Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers saw Seishiro Nagi express that while Reo was pushy, selfish, and kind of a coward, he discovered many new sides of himself during their shared time together. He got fired up, discovered his uncool sides, realized how cruel he could be, and learned that winning felt amazing.

The thought of Reo disappearing started to make Nagi lonely. To someone like him, who was bothered by everything, Reo gave him light. Everything that had happened since he met Reo had been the greatest treasures of his life. Nevertheless, Nagi could not help but wonder if they should never have met. Had they never met, Reo could have become even stronger.

With that, Seishiro Nagi ended his shared dream of becoming the best in the world with Reo and asked him to continue his dream by himself.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Right as Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers saw Seishiro Nagi walking toward the Losers Gate, Yoichi Isagi called him out and asked him not to quit playing soccer. Nagi did not respond to the request and walked out of the Losers Gate. With that, Blue Lock's phase 2: Neo Egoist League ended. With the U-20 World Cup inching closer, the manga prepared for the next phase.

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 300 spoilers, the next chapter will be titled "Parade."

