Blue Lock: Major predictions for Chapter 300 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 300 will be published on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Isagi and Reo pleading with Ego to reconsider Nagi for the U-20 Japan squad, Ego Jinpachi reveals why Nagi got disqualified. While the manga chapter releases in a week, not all fans would want to wait that long, thus, we have brought readers a list of predictions for Chapter 300 spoilers

The manga's previous chapter saw Ego Jinpachi ask the players not ranked amongst the top 23 players to leave Blue Lock. Just then, Isagi and Reo pleaded Nagi's case, hoping for Ego to reconsider. Instead, Ego expressed that Nagi's talent had withered away after he lost his fire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 300?

Seishiro Nagi might thank Reo for introducing him to football

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, after Ego Jinpachi blamed Seishiro Nagi's downfall on his decision to team up with Reo Mikage, he asked Nagi to go home. Right after, Nagi turned to Reo to tell him something.

While the manga does not hint at what Nagi was about to say to Reo, he might thank his partner for introducing him to football and sharing his dream of winning the World Cup. Before Nagi met Reo, he spent most of his time playing games, so Reo introducing him to football allowed him to explore a part of himself that he may have never assessed when on his own.

Seishiro Nagi might ask Reo Mikage to wait for him

Reo Mikage as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While it is true that Seishiro Nagi did not qualify for the U-20 Japan squad, it should not have to mean that he would never get to play for his country.

Ego Jinpachi often raised the stakes, stating that anyone who was disqualified from the project would never represent Japan on the world stage. However, as seen in the series, Kunigami Rensuke and the U-20 Japan players, despite being "disqualified," were never truly ejected from the project.

Therefore, chances are that while Nagi failed to qualify for the national team squad ahead of the U-20 World Cup, he could make the cut in future competitions. Hence, Nagi could ask Reo to wait for him until he becomes strong enough to stand on the same stage as him.

Blue Lock players could learn what teams bid for them in the auction

Nagi and Reo as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

After Ego Jinpachi unveiled the final auction salary rankings, the disqualified players were under the impression that failing to rank in the top 23 players meant that their football career was over. However, the truth is that all players who received a bid in the Neo Egoist League are set to continue their careers for the youth teams of the clubs that bid for them.

So, realistically, while many players may be disappointed that they did not qualify for the U-20 Japan squad, chances are that they could still play with their current teammates during their professional career. This might also be the case for Nagi and Reo, as both might have received bids from Manshine City.

