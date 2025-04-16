Blue Lock reveals why Nagi couldn't make the cut with chapter 299

Ever since Blue Lock fans found out that Seishiro Nagi has been "locked off" from the training program, they have been arguing over why he did not deserve to be disqualified. They praised his abilities and belittled other players they did not think deserved to play for the Japan U-20 squad.

Amidst this, the manga went on a hiatus, leaving fans further agitated about what they could expect from the next chapter. Fortunately, with the manga's latest chapter, the series finally saw Ego Jinpachi explaining why Seishiro Nagi did not deserve to make the cut for the U-20 Japan squad.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ego Jinpachi explains why Seishiro Nagi was "locked off" from Blue Lock

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As explained by Ego Jinpachi, Seishiro Nagi couldn't prove himself in the matches. While there were times when he showed he could shine, he was too inconsistent. Thus, his salary was appropriate for his performance.

When Reo Mikage tried intervening in this analogy, Ego explained that Seishiro Nagi's talent had withered away. Talent wasn't the power to believe in your abilities but the power to believe and prove them. However, talent could change depending on one's surroundings and mental state. Friends and rivals, goals, and emotions can increase or decrease talent.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Amidst such pursuits, sometimes, one can achieve results that surpass one's talent. According to Ego Jinpachi, Seishiro Nagi's wild feint chain in the third match was an example of that. At that moment, he unexpectedly proved he could produce results beyond his talent.

Soon after, the world became deluded and believed that the miracle play was Nagi's power. With that, they started demanding the same from Nagi. What Nagi should have done then was to analyze the fact that he got a result beyond his talent. However, his biggest mistake was letting that goal convince him that he had achieved his dream of defeating Yoichi Isagi.

Seishiro Nagi performing the Five Shot Revolver Fake Volley (Image via Kodansha)

As per Ego, the biggest cause for talent withering up wasn't loss of hope, despair, or fear, but satisfaction. Nagi wasn't strong enough to defeat Yoichi Isagi and just happened to win on a fluke. However, Nagi allowed that moment to convince him that he had achieved his goal.

"An animal with a full stomach forgets to hunt."

Seishiro Nagi should have tried to prevail on his own in that match. Even if he had lost, he should have kept the fire of his ego burning strong. Unfortunately, Nagi teamed up with Reo, effectively killing his talent. While it had already withered away, Reo kept watering Nagi's talent, hoping it would blossom again.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While Seishiro Nagi spoke of being the world's best, he couldn't find a fire beyond the dream to defeat Yoichi Isagi. This meant that he was satisfied and was afraid of losing the ones around him. As Ego Jinpachi has been saying from the beginning, he only needed players who wouldn't be satisfied until they became the world's best.

Therefore, players like Nagi, who were satisfied with accomplishing their goals on a fluke, were not needed.

