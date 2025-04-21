Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 - Sarada unveils her Mangekyo Sharingan ability as Boruto defies Koji

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, the manga finally saw Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyo Sharingan. Not only did the manga show the Uchiha using her newly awakened ability, but it also showed two Human God Trees meeting their ends within a matter of minutes, if not seconds.

The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru fail to defeat Matsuri after getting distracted by her words. Elsewhere, Ryu pierced Yodo in response to her negotiation proposal. Just as Yodo started losing consciousness, she inspired Sarada to use her hidden ability, Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21: Boruto arrives at the Hidden Sand Village

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, titled Mangekyo Sharingan, opened with flashbacks from Sarada Uchiha's past as she introspected her goals and feelings. She wanted to become a Hokage like Lord Seventh and had feelings for Boruto. However, as she believed she wasn't special like the Hokage or her father, she could not waste her time thinking about anything.

The manga then switched to another flashback of what happened when Eida switched places between Boruto and Kawaki using her Omnipotence Shinjutsu. This incident caused Sarada to go into an extreme psychological shock, seeing her awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan.

While Sasuke, like the others, was also duped by Eida's Shinjutsu, Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan was enough reason for him to trust her words. That said, when speaking with Boruto in the past, he expressed that he wasn't sure if Sarada knew she had awakened her eyes. Regardless, he was certain that when the time comes, she would intuitively come to understand her abilities and what she is capable of.

Ryu as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 then switched to the present as Sarada Uchiha used her ability to suck Ryu's Iron Sand's attacks into the black sphere floating beside her. While Ryu tried deducing how his opponent's ability worked, Sarada asked Mitsuki to look after Araya, Yodo, and himself. In addition, she told him that while she had only just awakened her ability, she knew what it could do.

While Ryu tried to use Sarada's ability against her, it failed as there wasn't just one black sphere but four of them around the battlefield. Moments later, the black sphere's gravitational pull started attracting Sarada and Ryu, effectively seeing them levitate. While Ryu tried to fight the force, the black sphere's suction was too strong.

The manga then saw Sarada narrate a monologue. She was afraid that her goal of becoming the Hokage was out of reach. Hence, she looked away from her feelings and Sumire's feelings, rejecting them all as weaknesses. However, while doing this, she was rejecting the power inside her. But now she had decided not to look away anymore and accept herself if she wanted to become Hokage.

Sarada Ohirume as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 (Image via Shueisha)

Amidst this, Ryu tried to run away twice. Unfortunately, the black sphere's gravitational pull was too strong, not allowing him to even move a finger. Just as Ryu was entrapped by the black sphere, Sarada used her Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume, to explode him. With that, Ryu shattered into fragments, only leaving behind his Thorn Soul Bulb. As for Sarada, she was exhausted after using all her chakra and fell unconscious. Fortunately, Mitsuki secured her in time.

Elsewhere, Eida informed Boruto and Kashin Koji about Sarada's newly awakened ability and victory over Ryu. Koji was pleased by this development. As per him, Sarada awakening her Mangekyo Sharingan was the most critical goal of this battle. While Yodo passed away, her death wasn't in vain, as her sacrifice was a major contributing factor to the outcome.

Upon hearing this, Boruto realized that Kashin Koji knew about Yodo's death and kept it from him. Hence, he asked him if there was any way for Sarada to awaken her powers without anyone dying. Instead of answering straightforwardly, Koji stated that if Boruto had gone to help, Sarada wouldn't have awakened the dojutsu.

Boruto and Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, Boruto further asked Koji about Konohamaru's chances against Matsuri. Seeing that, Koji did not wish to say anything on the matter, he got the gist that his sensei wasn't going to survive against the Human God Tree. Amidst this, Koji again reminded Boruto that Jura was connected to all Divine Trees. Thus, if he appeared in front of Matsuri, Jura could seize him in a flash.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 then switched back to Konohamaru and Matsuri as the Divine Tree had pierced Konohamaru. Just then, a shuriken landed on Matsuri, allowing Boruto to teleport to her location. Apparently, Boruto had left a piece of metal in Mitsuki's area, allowing him to teleport to the Hidden Sand Village. Immediately after Boruto appeared in front of Matsuri, he sliced her into pieces.

While Kashin Koji was shown fretting over Boruto's defiance, worrying that he was set to ruin everything, Jura located Boruto Otsutsuki and was seemingly set to take action.

