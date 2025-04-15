Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering V Jump magazine's monthly release pattern, the manga's next chapter will be released in a few weeks. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.
The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru try and trick Matsuri using his words. Just as it seemed like his plan succeeded, Matsuri's words saw Konohamaru fumble the plan. Elsewhere, after Ryu held Mitsuki and Araya hostage and injured Yodo, Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 release date and time
According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 AM JST.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released globally at the following times:
Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be available to read for free on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. This is because the manga's first three and latest three chapters are free to read on all platforms. The remaining chapters require a premium membership.
The only exceptions are the MANGA Plus platforms. The application allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, the chapters beside the first three and the latest three require fans to purchase a premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on MANGA Plus' website.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 Recap
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, titled Because of Love, saw Matsuri try to devour Konohamaru. However, the shinobi tricked her into holding his hands. Just as it seemed like Konohamaru's plan was working, Matsuri's words saw the shinobi fumble, causing him to be hit with a counterattack.
Elsewhere, Yodo tried negotiating with Ryu to let go of the hostages Mitsuki and Araya. Ryu wanted information on Boruto and his ally. As Yodo and Sarada did not have any leverage, Yodo offered herself as part of the negotiation. Ryu did not like the new terms, hence, he pierced Yodo using his Iron Sand. Moments later, after Yodo asked Sarada about her hidden power, the Leaf shinobi activated her Mangekyo Sharingan.
What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will most likely focus on Sarada Uchiha's fight against Ryu. As seen in the previous chapter, Sarada's new powers seemed similar to Kamui, hence, the next chapter could further explore the same. Amidst this, the manga will also feature a flashback focusing on Sasuke and Boruto.
In addition, the next manga chapter could reveal Konohamaru and Yodo's statuses. Both characters had been pierced through and needed urgent medical care.
