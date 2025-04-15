  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:00 GMT
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 - Release date and time, where to read, and more
Sarada and Ryu as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering V Jump magazine's monthly release pattern, the manga's next chapter will be released in a few weeks. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru try and trick Matsuri using his words. Just as it seemed like his plan succeeded, Matsuri's words saw Konohamaru fumble the plan. Elsewhere, after Ryu held Mitsuki and Araya hostage and injured Yodo, Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article contains Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 release date and time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sneak peek preview (Image via Shueisha)
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sneak peek preview (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amSundayApril 20
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amSundayApril 20
British Summer Time04:00 pmSundayApril 20
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmSundayApril 20
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmSundayApril 20
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmSundayApril 20
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amMondayApril 21
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayApril 21
Ad

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21?

Yodo and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Yodo and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be available to read for free on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. This is because the manga's first three and latest three chapters are free to read on all platforms. The remaining chapters require a premium membership.

Ad

The only exceptions are the MANGA Plus platforms. The application allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, the chapters beside the first three and the latest three require fans to purchase a premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on MANGA Plus' website.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 Recap

Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, titled Because of Love, saw Matsuri try to devour Konohamaru. However, the shinobi tricked her into holding his hands. Just as it seemed like Konohamaru's plan was working, Matsuri's words saw the shinobi fumble, causing him to be hit with a counterattack.

Ad

Elsewhere, Yodo tried negotiating with Ryu to let go of the hostages Mitsuki and Araya. Ryu wanted information on Boruto and his ally. As Yodo and Sarada did not have any leverage, Yodo offered herself as part of the negotiation. Ryu did not like the new terms, hence, he pierced Yodo using his Iron Sand. Moments later, after Yodo asked Sarada about her hidden power, the Leaf shinobi activated her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Ad

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21?

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will most likely focus on Sarada Uchiha's fight against Ryu. As seen in the previous chapter, Sarada's new powers seemed similar to Kamui, hence, the next chapter could further explore the same. Amidst this, the manga will also feature a flashback focusing on Sasuke and Boruto.

Ad

In addition, the next manga chapter could reveal Konohamaru and Yodo's statuses. Both characters had been pierced through and needed urgent medical care.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications