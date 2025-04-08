Toneri may not be the creator of Boruto's Jougan (& it isn't Shibai either)

While Boruto has yet to hone Jogan in the manga, the protagonist has used the dojutsu multiple times in the anime. Given the circumstances, many fans have even theorized that the dojutsu is an anime-only ability. However, the flash-forward from the manga's first chapter concludes otherwise.

Even if fans believe that the dojutsu will debut in the manga soon, many fans are concerned about its origin. While most fans believe that Jogan was created by either Toneri or Shibai Otsutsuki, there is good reason to believe that Kaguya may have had a hand in that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Toneri may have only sped up Jogan's activation in Boruto

While it is uncertain to fans whether Toneri was the one who granted Jogan to the protagonist, he certainly had a hand in awakening it. Toneri recognized Jogan's unique origins and importance tied to the Otsutsuki clan.

As an Otsutsuki himself, he noticed a comet appearing in a specific constellation, indicating the clan's upcoming harvest. This highlighted Boruto's significance to his clan and how his powers may have an impact.

Thus, through a dream, Toneri Otsutsuki connected with the protagonist, revealing the special power in his right eye. With that, he warned the protagonist that the power would lead him down a path of conflict against the approaching darkness.

This incident confirmed that the Otsutsuki wasn't the one who granted the dojutsu to the protagonist but the one who sped up its activation. This is because this development was originally explored in the series' third novel. It stated how Toneri prompted the protagonist's hidden powers by speaking to him through his dreams. Soon after, the eye was introduced in the anime.

The chances are no one granted the dojutsu to the protagonist but it was something he inherited from his parents. As fans may remember, Hinata and Naruto were descendants of Hamura and Hagoromo, meaning that Jogan could be a power passed down by the two Otsutsuki's mother Kaguya Otsutsuki.

As fans may remember, Kaguya Otsutsuki was sealed away by Naruto and Sasuke at the end of the Fourth Shinobi World War. However, evidence suggests that she is still alive as her dimensions still exist in the Boruto series.

So, the chances are, being the source of his bloodline, Kaguya could have some special connection with Boruto, and especially to the Jogan. She might know how to unlock how to unlock its abilities or push it beyond its potential, making her the perfect key to unleashing the dojutsu's true powers.

So, the chances are that the manga could see Kaguya Otsutsuki get unsealed and mentor Boruto to master the dojutsu. As fans may remember, Momoshiki always spoke ill about Kaguya, so she might have a disturbing relationship with him, convincing her to make a move against him. Moreover, she could also have an ulterior motive for training the protagonist.

As outlandish as this theory sounds, such developments would not only connect the events that took place in Naruto Shippuden to Boruto but also add some intense drama and plot twists to the story.

