Boruto's best move may be righting one of Naruto's biggest wrongs

Since its launch, the Boruto saga has been amazing, carving out a space for itself in the Narutoverse. While the series has inherited the power system of Chakra, it has added a new twist by incorporating scientific ninja tools and the parasitic alien race, the Shinju. Another commendable aspect of the Boruto saga is its exploration of the Naruto world.

Naruto primarily delved into areas around the five great ninja villages, even though that was uncommon, as most arcs focused on Konoha. This is a frequent criticism among fans of Naruto, who argue that its world feels too limited. However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto Two Blue Vortex have the opportunity to change this by introducing other continents.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How the discovery of another continent would bring forth many possibilities in the Boruto Saga

A dark continent will still have to revolve around the Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout the entirety of Naruto, every conflict that impacted the plot occurred on a single continent. This continent was home to the five great hidden villages and was where the Otsutsuki chose to land during their visit to Earth. According to the map presented in the original series, all of these events take place on this one continent.

This has sparked questions among fans who are curious about the other continents. Many have contemplated why they haven’t been explored, with some viewing it as a flaw in Kishimoto’s world-building. However, this could be another masterstroke from the genius mangaka. Together with Ikemoto, they might be planning to introduce a dark continent in Two Blue Vortex.

The concept of a dark continent in Shonen isn’t new. Anime like Kagburachi and Hell’s Paradise have centered their entire narratives around a continent enveloped in mystery. If the Boruto saga aims to introduce a dark continent into its storyline, it needs to follow the Hunter X Hunter approach. This is essential because the world of Hunter X Hunter is entirely set on one continent.

Juugo chakra bears many similarities to nature energy used in Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the dark continent in Hunter X Hunter is introduced, it adds more life to the story and expands on the lore of the series. The Boruto saga could achieve this by introducing a different power system on the dark continent. This could explain why the Otsutsuki chose to land on just one continent.

The dark continent might also be home to another alien race. Amado's explanation of the origins of the Otsutsuki already supports the existence of one alien race; it’s not far-fetched to consider the possibility of another alien race existing on Earth.

While the Otsutsuki introduced the Chakra, nature energy has always existed on Earth. However, the origins of nature energy remain unknown throughout the Narutoverse. What if the dark continent is the source of that nature energy?

Another theory proposed by some fans of the Narutoverse is that Jashin, the god worshipped by Hidan, could be an Otsutsuki existing on the dark continent. Hidan didn’t rely on conventional chakra moves when fighting Asuma; instead, he depended on his blood. The markings on his body resemble Momoshiki after he consumed Kinshiki, which could be Kishimoto hinting at a connection between the two.

Final thoughts

A dark continent will remedy the minimal world-building flaw present in the initial series of the Narutoverse. For a universe as expansive as Naruto's, it is quite strange that all events occur on just one continent. The introduction of this dark or hidden continent would clarify the origins of nature energy, Jugo, and the ritualistic practices of Hidan, which are reminiscent of Karma activation.

