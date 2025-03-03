Kagurabachi could create a Batman-Joker parallel with Chihiro and Hiruhiko

Kagurabachi has brought a dynamic rivalry between Hiruhiko and Chihiro Rokuhira that has the potential to reflect the legendary Batman-Joker conflict. With Chihiro representing a resolute, justice-oriented swordsman and Hiruhiko accepting chaos with his warped ideals, their conflicting ideologies could form an interesting parallel.

The story has already established the groundwork for this contrast, with Hiruhiko's unstructured and taunting style of behavior compared to Chihiro's methodical pursuit of retribution.

Properly explored, their dynamic has the potential to become a legendary rivalry, similar to the Joker-Batman psychological war. The world of Kagurabachi may be different, but the depth of philosophical meaning in their conflict has the potential to render it equally influential.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the latest chapter of Kagurabachi manga.

How Chihiro and Hiruhiko's rivalry in Kagurabachi could create a Batman-Joker parallel

Kagurabachi's rivalry between Hiruhiko and Chihiro provides fascinating parallels to the dynamic between Batman and the Joker. While Chihiro personifies control and discipline, Hiruhiko personifies unbridled anarchy, making their ideological battle a reminder of the one that Gotham's Dark Knight has with his archenemy.

Chihiro, just like Batman, is an agent of the night. His motivation is fueled by revenge, seeking justice for the death of his father and the return of the looted Enchanted Blades.

He is also meticulous, ambitious, and bound by his own sense of ethics, preferring precise strikes rather than reckless devastation. This holds parallels to Batman's tactical means of combat and justice.

Kuro's arrival in the form of a black goldfish is a parallel of the Bat-Signal, giving his enemies the fright before he fights them. Conversely, Hiruhiko reflects the unpredictability of the Joker. He fights without any respect for style or discipline, fighting on instinct in response to his opponent.

While Chihiro acquires skills through discipline, Hiruhiko acquires methods from innate instincts. Having killed his first victim at the age of three, his brutal upbringing formed him as a warrior whose disposition towards war is a function of living life and not as such an activity to be mastered. His path is in line with that of the Joker in that he too sees anarchy as a state and not just as a means to an end.

Hiruhiko as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Their rooftop battle in Kagurabachi chapter 70 is the perfect representation of this dichotomy. Chihiro develops his craft with precision, working to master the White Purity Style, while Hiruhiko simply picks it up without paying attention to its complexities.

This is reflective of Batman and Joker's battles, where Batman grinds himself in training, but the Joker foils his schemes through sheer chaos. Their fight is not merely a physical engagement but an ideological war—discipline against instinct, control against chaos.

The Kagurabachi story highlights their duality further by illustrating how their conflicts drive each other to improve. Like Batman and the Joker, Chihiro and Hiruhiko's rivalry pushes them to develop their methods. Chihiro adapts to find room for instinct within discipline, whereas Hiruhiko, as much as he dislikes formalism, finds merit in established techniques.

Final thoughts

Chihiro as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro and Hiruhiko's rivalry in Kagurabachi has the potential to be as intriguing as the Batman-Joker feud. Their opposing ideologies of discipline and chaos develop their characters, yet make their conflicts unpredictable.

Chihiro perfects his methods through practice, whereas Hiruhiko is most effective in chaos, with every fight becoming a challenge to opposing philosophies. If the series continues to delve into this contrast, their rivalry will become one of the greatest in manga history, much like the classic battle between Gotham's Dark Knight and his archnemesis.

