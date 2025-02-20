Kagurabachi characters are extremely powerful, having unique skills that distinguish them in combat. From expert swordsmen to supercharged technique wielders, power in Kagurabachi is gauged by talent, intelligence, and pure combat capacity.

Certain characters overpower using brute force, while others use strategy and accuracy. The most powerful warriors tend to have legendary swords imbued with special powers, and their battles are fierce and unpredictable.

As the series goes on, new trials push them to their limits, showing the real measure of their strength. By either unparalleled swordsmanship or sheer mystical energy, only the strongest remain at the top. Here are the 10 strongest Kagurabachi characters ranked from strong warriors to the strongest of all.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga.

Sojo, Hiyuki, and 8 other strongest Kagurabachi characters, ranked

10) Hakuri Sazanami

Hakuri Sazanami (Image via Shueisha)

Hakuri is notable because of his endurance and unique proficiency in sorcery. Regardless of years of mistreatment and self-doubt, he freed his true potential, both possessing Isou and a subspace-based skill, an ability that even powerful sorcerers possess rarely.

His Storehouse allows him with versatile fighting possibilities ranging from the storing and conveying of objects to conversing with registered persons at any distance.

His increased resilience enables him to survive catastrophic attacks, which makes him a powerful fighter. Hakuri has demonstrated his power through sheer willpower and development. This places Hakuri among the strongest Kagurabachi characters.

9) Sojo

Sojo (Image via Shueisha)

Sojo showed outstanding combat ability and intelligence, making him a force to reckon with. His expertise in Cloud Gouger enabled him to quickly master strong abilities such as Mei and Yui, outshining veteran fighters. His agility and reaction speed allowed him to parry Chihiro's Nishiki, which was renowned for its speed.

In addition, Sojo's resilience was apparent when he withstood high-impact attacks and continued to fight. His ability to think and adjust in combat further established his strength. This places Sojo among the strongest Kagurabachi characters.

8) Hiruhiko

Hiruhiko (Image via Shueisha)

Hiruhiko is an elite sorcerer of the Hishaku, with superior fighting skills and control over spirit energy. He defeated four top Kamunabi warriors single-handedly, demonstrating his superiority over several empowered sorcerers. His agility and reflexes enabled him to match Chihiro's speed, even evading close combat attacks.

His own distinctive swordsmanship, freedom, is based on randomness, so he is almost uncounterable. With his enchanted blade Kumeyuri and Blood Crane sorcery, he overwhelms fights through strategy and brute force.

7) Hiyuki

Hiyuki (Image via Shueisha)

Hiyuki overwhelms combat with brute force, blistering speed, and unmatched durability. The most powerful warrior of the Kamunabi, she overpowers sorcerers with spirit energy training since childhood with ease. Her fighting sense is razor sharp, enabling her to snatch Chihiro's sword in mid-blow, and her stamina permits her to crush blows without losing pace.

Using her sorcery, Flame Bone of the Starving, she summons skeletal limbs encased in flames that can destroy enchanted weapons. Her merciless combat mindset and untiring strength render her a frightening entity. Hiyuki ranks among the most powerful Kagurabachi characters.

6) Chihiro

Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro has defeated great sorcerers and battled key underworld players with ease. His skills with the Enchanted Blades, especially Enten and Cloud Gouger, add to his already impressive swordsmanship. He moves faster than human eyes can follow, responds to danger in the blink of an eye, and absorbs crushing blows without weakening.

His use of spirit energy intensifies his power to superhuman levels, enabling him to overpower foes and kill them within seconds. Through his strategic flexibility and deadly fighting skills, Chihiro is an unstoppable opponent in combat. This puts Chihiro among the strongest Kagurabachi characters.

5) Uruha

Uruha (Image via Shueisha)

Uruha is a highly skilled warrior with expertise in using the katana and his role during the Seitei War. Although he has lost his Enchanted Blade Kumeyuri, he is still a perilous swordsman who can massacre sorcerers through sheer competence.

His quick reflexes enable him to react in a snap during combat, while his endurance enables him to absorb deadly strikes with little to no harm. Having attained the initial level of spirit energy usage, he transforms his body into superhuman capacity, making him almost unstoppable on the battlefield. Uruha is among the most powerful Kagurabachi characters.

4) Shiba

Shiba (Image via Shueisha)

Shiba stands at the pinnacle of sorcery, even recognized by the head of the Hishaku. His control over teleportation enables him to get past opponents with ease instantly, and his superhuman strength and reflexes make him an indispensable force on the battlefield.

He single-handedly defeated three elite members of the Sazanami Clan, demonstrating his sheer power. His toughness allows him to battle even when gravely injured, and his Seitei War combat experience provides an advantage over even the strongest opponents. Shiba is among the strongest Kagurabachi characters.

3) Yura

Yura (Image via Shueisha)

Yura commands the Hishaku, a group of elite sorcerers, and stands out as a powerhouse in Kagurabachi. His brute power enables him to make craters with one kick, and his speed outmaneuver even the quickest foes. He battled Chihiro Rokuhira without sorcery, using only hand-to-hand combat.

His stamina is unparalleled, pushing aside serious injuries with no hesitation. With spirit energy boost, tree creation, and teleportation through fire, he overwhelms fights with sheer strength. Yura is among the most powerful Kagurabachi characters.

2) Samura

Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Samura is a legendary warrior whose power strikes fear even among the Hishaku. His blade speed is beyond most warriors as a master swordsman, capable of taking out enemies before they have a chance to defend themselves. His echolocation technique makes it possible for him to find opponents with uncanny precision, leaving escape practically impossible.

Even without the Enchanted Blade, he has fought off sorcerers with brute fighting ability and increased senses. In Tobimune's presence, his attacks become almost unbeatable, possessing brute speed and precision. This places Samura among the most powerful Kagurabachi characters.

1) Sword Saint

Sword Saint's Shinuchi (Image via Shueisha)

Sword Saint commanded the five Enchanted Blade users, demonstrating his superiority in combat. If he did not have the power to control them, he would never have exercised such control. He used Shinuchi, the most powerful Enchanted Blade, which was infamous for its amazing ability.

While the full extent of his abilities remains unknown, glimpses of his might have surfaced through Genichi Sojo’s recollections and Kyora Sazanami’s demonstration. These hints suggest his overwhelming presence in battle. This makes Sword Saint the strongest Kagurabachi character, as of now.

Final thoughts

Kagurabachi features a fierce power struggle, and characters such as Chihiro, Sojo, and Hiyuki feature exceptional fighting skills. The strongest Kagurabachi characters are not only characterized by their magical swords but also by their intellect and endurance. Characters such as Shiba and Yura take combat to the next level, while Samura's legendary swordsmanship solidifies his reputation.

However, Sword Saint reigns supreme, leading the five Enchanted Blade users with absolute authority. As the series progresses, new challenges may shift this ranking, but for now, these warriors stand at the pinnacle of Kagurabachi’s power.

