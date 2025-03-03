Kagurabachi chapter 70: Iori's awakening inspires Chihiro to perfect the Iai White Purity Style

With the release of Kagurabachi chapter 70, the manga saw Chihiro wanting to perfect the White Purity Style. He knew Hiruhiko used an unorthodox fighting style. Hence, he hoped to defeat him using the quickdraw with the White Purity Style. Fortunately, witnessing Iori's awakening first-hand inspired Chihiro to do the same.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Iori reaching the rooftop with Ro. That's when Kuguri and his henchmen attacked them. Elsewhere, Iori's friend Ikura wanted to save her. Hence, Chihiro handed him the seal's key and directed him to the rooftop. When Iori heard Ikura's voice on the rooftop, she awakened her original powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 70: Hiruhiko shifts the fight to the rooftop

Itsuo Shirakai as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 70, titled Iai White Purity Style, picks up from the fight between Chihiro and Hiruhiko. Hiruhiko knew that Chihiro had a plan to help the girl escape. Hence, Chihiro needed to perfect his White Purity Style as soon as possible to defeat his foe.

Ad

Trending

Sword Master Itsuo Shirakai firmly believed that the fastest equals the strongest. Hence, to achieve that speed, he developed particular stances that would make it possible to slash with a sword while moving at maximum velocity. While everyone laughed at him, none of them lasted as he cut them down.

Hiruhiko as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 70 then showed a flashback of Chihiro with Ro. Chihiro expressed that he still couldn't get the hang of the awkward grip. As per Ro, this was the classic drawback of the White Purity Style.

Ad

As sword fighters charge up their katana with spiritual energy, adding a complex movement like regrouping saw the fighters lose focus and mistakenly disperse their energy.

As per Ro, for the White Purity Style, one needed to use their sword as an extension of their body. While this sounds simple, it requires extreme intuition. This is also why there are only three men who mastered it. Chihiro believed he knew what Ro meant and wished to master it as soon as possible.

Ad

Hiruhiko as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 70 switched back to the present as Hiruhiko swiftly changed his grip without losing force. As per the manga, Hiruhiko killed a man for the first time at the tender age of three when he bit a full-grown man who assaulted him.

Ad

Thus, for Hiruhiko, using spirit energy was like breathing. It had transcended consciousness and entered the realm of pure instinct. Chihiro knew Hiruhiko had some innate advantages, but he believed he had some special gifts as well.

That's when Hiruhiko grew sick of Chihiro's White Purity Style and imitated the same. While it wasn't perfect, it was an incredible imitation. Right after, Hiruhiko entered the elevator and headed to the rooftop. Chihiro followed him in another elevator.

Ad

Chihiro and Hiruhiko as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

While both fighters waited for their elevators to reach the rooftop, they thought about how they could approach the fight. Hiruhiko knew he could not use the White Purity Style again, while Chihiro tried to recall his memories, hoping to get some hint to master the technique. Just as the elevator opened, both fighters lunged at each other.

Ad

During this moment, Chihiro witnessed Iori in action as she fought against countless men. Her sword technique wasn't directed to kill but to trim away the hostility directed at her.

That hazy example gave Chihiro a crystal clear idea of what he needed to do. After Chihiro clashed his katana with Hiruhiko, he unleashed the Iai White Purity Style to cut down his foe. Meanwhile, Iori came to remember everything.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback