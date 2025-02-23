Kagurabachi chapter 70 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 70 will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 14th issue for 2025, as per Shueisha's official MANGA Plus site. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers can read the chapter on March 2, 2025.

In the previous chapter, the Masumi members were ambushed by Kuguri, who wanted to carry out his mission and abduct Samura's daughter. Meanwhile, Iori's school friend, Ikura, arrived at the hotel of his own volition.

Seeing Ikura in peril, Iori subconsciously broke her seal and regained her actual capabilities. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait for the release of Kagurabachi chapter 70.

Kagurabachi chapter 70 release date and time

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's official MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 70 will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump #14. However, because of the differences in time zones, most fans outside Japan can access the chapter earlier on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 70, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 3 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 70?

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga readers can enjoy Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 70 on several Shueisha-based platforms, including the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the official Shonen Jump+ application, and the official VIZ Media website.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters will be available for free reading on these mentioned platforms, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which needs a subscription to read all chapters. In addition, fans will require a subscription to the MANGA Plus platform to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 69 recap

The chapter begins with Moku asking Rou about Chihiro's whereabouts. Rou says that he's downstairs to collect the key since Yojiro Sengoku has died. Once Chihiro returns to the roof, they plan to initiate the Sealing process. Meanwhile, Iori constantly thinks about her choice to return to her life as a normal schoolgirl. She thinks it's a wise decision since Samura has practically left her behind.

At this moment, Kuguri arrives at the roof, with many frenzied reinforcements. Moku wonders whether the hired assassins are brainwashed by someone from Hishaku who has the sorcery to brainwash people. Those mobs show no sign of stopping even after taking lethal hits from the Masumi members.

Kuguri fights the Masumi (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Iori feels the Masumi members will only end up sacrificing their lives for her. Once again, she blames herself for the trouble that's been happening around her. As such, she thinks that no matter what life she chooses, it'd be better if she isn't there. Elsewhere, Iori's friend Ikura wants to go and save her friend from the peril.

Even though Chihiro Rokuhira assured him that they (he and the Masumi members) would ensure Iori's safety, Ikura wanted to do something for his friend. He recalls how Iori never looked at him with discriminating eyes like the rest of his classmates, so he wants to repay her kindness. While searching for Iori, Ikura notices Toto, the Hishaku girl, near the Kyoto Massacre Hotel.

He enters the hotel and finds Chihiro and Hiruhiko engaged in a battle. Ikura's sudden arrival shocks Chihiro who wonders why the boy has come. Yet eventually, he hands him over the key and instructs him to take it to the roof. Ikura follows Chihiro's instructions and reaches the rooftop.

Ikura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Once Ikura reaches the location, he becomes Kuguri's target. Rou thinks it's not ideal for normal citizens to be around. However, Ikura desperately wants to save Iori. Likewise, Iori wants to ensure the people close to her normal life remain safe. The intense emotional pressure then completely breaks Iori's seal.

Meanwhile, Ikura closes his eyes when several assassins approach him. Yet, once he reopens his eyes, he finds Iori wielding a blade, with her eyes closed. The chapter ends with Iori Samura awakening her actual powers as Seiichi Samura's daughter.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 70?

Iori awakens her power in chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 70 will likely show the full extent of Iori Samura's powers. There's no doubt that she knows about Echo Location, her father's signature technique.

As a result, she could be an instrumental figure in not only the next chapter but also in the arc. Kagurabachi chapter 70 could also show the remainder of Chihiro's battle against Hiruhiko.

