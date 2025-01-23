Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers: Chihiro Rokuhira vows to master Uruha and Samura's legendary move and gives Iori a major choice

Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers were released on Thursday, January 23, 2025. While the spoilers were expected to showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's fierce confrontation against Kuguri, the alleged leaks saw the Musumi and Chihiro escape from the scene with Iori, and then discuss their next plans.

The official chapter will be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #9.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira realized he had to overcome his weakness of poor swordsmanship to face his enemies without wielding Enten. Eventually, Chihiro took Uruha and Samura as his inspiration to demonstrate the Iai White Purity Style sword drawing technique against Kuguri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 65.

Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira mimicking Uruha and Samura's technique

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers, the chapter is titled Mimicry.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers begin with Kuguri entering in a frenzied mode after passing his limits. Meanwhile, Rou realizes they must prioritize securing Samura's daughter first and thus, decides to stall. On the other hand, Chihiro realizes his sword drawing for the Iai White Purity Style is still too slow.

Yet, Chihiro's demonstration of the technique intrigues Kuguri, who realizes it's not an average Iai structure. He wonders whether it's Uruha or Samura's influence. He asks Chihiro why he didn't stick to his technique when he already had a mentor. However, Chihiro reminds him that he doesn't have a mentor.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers, the White Purity Style is an isolated Iai form, which requires a special set of movements. Only two people earned the license to use it: Samua and Uruha. He wonders how Chihiro, without a mentor, is being able to demonstrate such a legendary form.

Kuguri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers explore Chihiro Rokuhira's connection to his father. According to the spoilers, Kunishige Rokuhira was unparalleled when it came to assessing the changes in a material's composition and temperature, with his eyes alone.

That's how he stabilized a seemingly destabilized Datenseki— the sword material for an Enchanted Blade. His observant eyes reacted to the ore's subtleties and found the perfect composition to stabilize it within the blade. According to Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers, Chihiro has inherited his father's observant eyes.

Just by mimicking the movements of his idols (Uruha and Samura), Chihiro learned Iai White Purity Style. While Kuguri is in disbelief, Rou opens a portal to escape. The Musumi then use a smokescreen to flee from the scene and secure Iori. Following that, Kuguri tells his partner, Toto, that Samura's daughter has gotten away.

Toto, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Toto thinks it's worse— they don't have the slightest clue of their location. Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers then shift the focus to the Musumi, boarding the Kyoto Massacre Hotel— a luxurious multi-storied hotel, equipped with multiple barriers. It's the perfect location for hiding.

However, Sumi feels it won't be long before they are discovered. With everyone assembled, the Masumi members introduce themselves to Iori. Meanwhile, Iori is interested in Chihiro Rokuhira. She wonders whether he's truly a murderer as depicted on TV or if it was a mistake.

While Rou tries to justify Chihiro's actions, the boy says he's truly a murderer. However, that's precisely why he intends to keep her safe from her chasers. Meanwhile, Rou realizes that Iori is slowly starting to remember her past because of her strong attachment to Samura.

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

He tells Chihiro not to talk about Samura in front of Iori, as it will only loosen her seal. Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers reveal that the Masumi members intend to reapply the seal on Samura's daughter to ensure she lives a normal life. However, Iori wants to know about her past. She asks the Masumi whether they lied about telling her everything.

Suddenly, she recalls Kuguri looking for Samura's daughter in the classroom and asks the Musumi about Samura's identity. Rou then confesses to Iori about fiddling with her memories. He explains it's for her own safety— remembering her past will only make her susceptible to enemies.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as appears determined (Image via Shueisha)

Just then in Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira realizes that if he hadn't lived with his father, he would have led a normal life like Iori and gone to school. That way, he wouldn't have been covered in scars. Yet, he was glad to spend those days with his father.

That's why, Chihiro wants Iori to make the choice for herself. He feels they should tell her everything and let her decide whether she should let them seal her memories again. Meanwhile, Chihiro vows to master the legendary White Purity Style. Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers end with Chihiro assuring Iori that he will protect her, irrespective of her choice.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 65 spoilers added a further layer of complexity to Chihiro Rokuhira's character, as he made a choice from his personal experience. From a narrative perspective, the chapter was pivotal for Chihiro and Iori's character.

The Enten user felt Iori should have been told the truth about her memories, and allowed to decide what she wanted to do. She could live with those memories or choose to forget them. Having led the complete opposite life to Iori, Chihiro knew that Iori deserved that choice.

