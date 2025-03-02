I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11 will be released on March 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Episode 11 will depict the showdown between the main party and the demon army within Lumilus, the homeland of elves.

Episode 10 aired on March 1, 2025, and depicted the showdown between the main party and Vasaago, while Alisha faced Levi. Although Alisha was able to swiftly dispatch Levi, the main party struggled even with Tama transforming into his Behemoth form. Episode 11 will focus on the next phase of the battle against the demons in Lumilus.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10: Release date and time

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11 will be released at 11 pm JST on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The episodes so far have followed the manga adaptation of the original light novel. Fans eager to progress with the plotline can start reading from chapter 53 of the manga to avoid missing any integral plot points.

The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:00 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:00 am Saturday

March 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:00 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:00 am Saturday

March 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday

March 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday March 8, 2025

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10?

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11 will be broadcast on multiple channels, including BS11, Tokyo MX, and MT-X. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema. Muse Asia’s YouTube channel will stream the episode for international audiences.

Brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10

Tama in his new Behemoth form (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10 started with Aria, her party, and Prince Julius returning to Ruine to defeat one of the four fiends that had reincarnated into the labyrinth. The entire party met up with a group of adventurers and was escorted into the labyrinth’s deepest parts.

Due to Prince Julius' grave injuries from the previous demon war, he took a more passive role until reaching Vasaago, one of the four fiends. Later, Julius engaged Vasaago in combat, while Aria and her party tried to defeat two high-level familiars summoned by Vasaago. Julius was defeated due to his past injuries, and Vasaago retreated to the demon realm, leaving his familiars behind.

Prince Julius and rest of the adventurers (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

To escape the perilous situation, Tama transformed into his Behemoth form, which now resembled the Holy Beast of the Kingdom's Grand Mage. Eventually, Aria unlocked a new skill, defeating both high-level familiars. The episode ended with all the characters charting a course to Lumilus, which would be attacked by the demons next.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11: What to expect?

Aria and Tama as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11 will primarily focus on Aria and Alisha returning to their elf homeland to push back the upcoming demon invasion. Episode 11 might also see the main party uncovering the secret behind the Philosopher's Stone, alongside revealing the current state of elf civilization.

