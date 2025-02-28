Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 is set to release on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With Meireki finally showing its true form, fans are desperate to learn what’s in store, as even the very next issue could indicate whether or not the is the final fight in Naoya Matsumoto’s series..

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 will likely see Meireki take a brand new form, partially influenced by No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, March 14, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, March 13. A very small portion of global readers will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 14, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 will likely begin setting up what may be Kafka and Reno's final team up (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform which allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 began with Meireki emerging unscathed from Kafka’s latest blow, which he was unsurprised by. He added that Meireki absorbing No. 9 has made it more powerful than ever before, and that if it isn’t stopped here, the world would be in trouble. He likewise powered up before rushing at Meireki again, keeping it on the ropes initially as they clashed in air. Meireki then wrapped Kafka up in its tail and threw him away, but he recovered.

However, it then fired one of Kaiju No. 2’s beam attacks at him, which he effortlessly kicked up into the air. This prompted Meireki to prepare a volley as Kafka tried saying the move was off limits. He took to the sky to prevent the area from being totally destroyed, dodging all but the final blast. Gen Narumi commented on how frustrating it was to see Meireki fire off several No. 2 beam attacks in a row, with Isao barely managing to fire two shots.

Keiji Itami thought the same, adding that the original No. 2 couldn’t even do that and calling Meireki the ultimate beast. However, Narumi then said that Kafka being a cut above even that was even more frustrating. Kafka landed several obviously damaging body blows on Meireki, but suddenly paused. The issue ended with Kafka requesting the danger zone be expanded, saying Meireki’s true form had arrived as the monster was shown to be changing shape.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 should open up with a continued focus on Kafka and Meireki as the latter fully sheds its guise as No. 9 and enters a new form. While this would presumably be the form fans saw it take in Kafka’s flashback experience, it’s equally possible that a new form will be born via it having since taken control of No. 9.

In any case, fans can expect the start of the issue to focus on Meireki’s transformation, likely revealing some key lore in the process. The chapter will likely end with Kafka now struggling versus Meireki, setting up the arrival of presumably Reno Ichikawa at some point to help out.

