10 most iconic last-moment saves in Anime, ranked least to most memorable

Last-moment saves in anime are quite popular among fans for various reasons. One of the reasons why this concept is popular is because of how excited the fanbases get. Watching one’s favorite character in a precarious situation isn’t particularly enjoyable. Watching them get saved at the last minute is a great way to put the viewer on an emotional rollercoaster.

Such moments are quite popular in the shonen anime and manga series since this genre features a ton of action. While there are plenty of last-moment saves in anime, we have picked the ones that are not only enjoyed by the animanga community but are also important to the story.

Killua and 9 other characters who were involved in last-moment saves in anime

10) Dragon Ball - Yajirobe cuts Vegeta’s Tail

Yajirobe as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

This was an important moment in the Dragon Ball series. This took place at a time in the anime and manga series when Goku was dead. Vegeta had transformed into an ape and lost control of his senses. This was one of those last-moment saves in anime that saved the lives of more than just the character.

Yajirobe’s actions saved the lives of Krillin and Gohan, who were getting beaten up by Vegeta during this transformation.

9) One Punch Man - Saitama saves the planet

Saitama uses his power to destroy to a meteor that made its way into Earth's atmosphere (Image via Madhouse)

The One Punch Man series has many moments where certain heroes save the day. However, in one of the episodes, a massive meteor headed towards the planet, which could have destroyed a massive chunk. People were being evacuated, and the Hero Association seemed stumped.

However, Saitama stepped up when the likes of Genos and Metal Knight failed to resolve the matter. This was certainly one of those last-moment saves in the series that made fans fall in love with Saitama.

8) Black Clover - Yami saves the Black Bulls

Yami saved the Black Bulls from Vetto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Vetto was one of the strongest characters that the Black Bulls fought during the earlier parts of the series. He was one of the Ten Apostles of Sephirah and posed a massive threat. Just when things seemed bleak for the likes of Vanessa, Finral, and Charmy, Yami appeared out of nowhere.

He thanked his crew for keeping him at bay and giving their best. Yami defeated Vetto with just one move - Mana Zone: Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash. This attack cuts through dimensions and takes him down in an instant.

7) Demon Slayer - Giyu saves Tanjiro

Giyu saved Tanjiro from Rui in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

This is one of those last-moment saves in anime that is fresh in fans’ memories owing to the fight’s popularity. This is when Ufotable flexed its creative muscles and showcased the studio’s potential while animating the fight between Tanjiro Kamado and Rui, the Lower Moon 1 demon.

However, Tanjiro nearly died in the Lower Moon demon’s hands. Giyu, the Water Hashira, came to his rescue and killed the demon with the Eleventh form - Dead Calm. This showed fans the sheer difference between Hashiras and the other demon hunters in the organization.

6) Dragon Ball - Vegeta saves Goku from Janemba

Vegeta was involved in one of the most iconic last-moment saves in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While this might not be canon to the original story, it still is one of the most last-moment saves in anime involving the fan-favorite duo - Vegeta and Goku. The latter was fighting Janemba, who had outclassed the Saiyan.

Moments before Goku was about to be killed, Vegeta managed to appear from thin air and attacked Janemba from long-range. The Saiyan Prince managed to save his comrade, and the two took on their opponent shortly.

5) Naruto - Naruto saves Tsunade from Pain

Sage Mode Naruto was involved in one of the most iconic last-moment saves in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pain was one of the most popular antagonists in the Naruto series. He had managed to overwhelm Tsunade, but it seemed like she didn’t have any energy left because she was unable to react to Pain’s attack. Just when she was about to get killed, Naruto, in his Sage Mode, saved her in the nick of time.

This was one of the most memorable last-moment saves in anime since we saw the main character in Sage Mode take on someone as powerful as Pain.

4) Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood - Mustang saves Riza

This was one of the defining moments of the Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood series. Mustang harbored a great deal of anger towards Lust because it was this entity that killed his dear friend Maes Hughes. Riza, someone who worked for Mustang and shared a close relationship with him, was in danger.

Lust was on the verge of killing her, but Mustang rushed just in time. This was one of the most satisfying last-moment saves in anime because of what happened after he saved Riza. Mustang torched Lust repeatedly until the Homunculus and the Philosopher’s Stone were reduced to ashes.

3) Bleach - Ichigo saves Rukia

Ichigo was involved in one of the most iconic last-moment saves in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is undoubtedly one of the most last-moment saves in anime that fans absolutely adore. In the Bleach series, Rukia was on the verge of being executed. She accepted her sentence and constantly uttered “thank you” moments before what she assumed was her death. The Soukyou was released, and Ichigo managed to put himself between her and the Soukyou and kept it at bay despite having the explosive power of one million Zanpakuto.

2) Black Clover - Black Bulls save Finral

There is absolutely no doubt that this was one of the best scenes in modern shonen anime. Finral, who was a member of the Black Bulls. During the Royal Knights Selection Exam. Finral’s brother, Langris, always resented him, and in the heat of the moment, Langris was on the verge of killing him. Before he could even flinch, Asta, Magna, Vanessa, and Luck surrounded Langris.

Luck, who constantly smiles, scowled angrily and threatened to kill him. This was one of the best last-moment saves in anime that hyped the entire Black Clover fanbase.

1) One Piece - Shanks saves Luffy

Shanks saved Luffy's life when he was young (Image via Toei Animation)

While this might not be one of the most impactful saves on this list, it certainly is one of the most significant to the plot. Luffy, the series’ protagonist, has a very special relationship with the straw hat he wears.

Luffy was on the verge of getting eaten by a Sea King. Shanks saved young Luffy just in time. However, this happened at the expense of his arm. Luffy also received the Straw Hat from Shanks. These two incidents are responsible for the protagonist’s quest to find the One Piece.

These are some of the most iconic last-moment saves in anime that have profoundly impacted the respective anime series and their fanbases.

