Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121: Kafka's new form overwhelms Meireki and sets up their final fight

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 was expected to continue Kafka Hibino’s fight against the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) and showcase just how powerful his new form was. Officially released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the installment did indeed showcase Kafka’s impressive power and how it matches up to Meireki.

However, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 surprised fans in a few key areas, such as in how much power Kafka’s new form offered him and the damage he did to Meireki. The issue also confirms the state of Kafka’s current existence, and seemingly cements the warning he received from the Kaiju within him as true.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 sees Kafka manhandle Meireki with new transformation

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 begins with Mina Ashiro, Soshiro Hoshina, and Keiji Itami looking at Kafka’s new form with shock, while Gen Narumi simply smiled. Akira Kurusu then says a mutation was detected in No. 8, calling the waveforms neither monster nor human, but an unknown form. It’s also confirmed that Kafka’s resilience now cannot be measured, meaning it has a fortitude of over 10.

Itami muses on how it’s impossible to subjugate such a powerful monster with humanity’s current strength and technology. In turn, the outbreak of a monster with a fortitude above 10 is synonymous with human civilization’s end, making measurement pointless. Itami adds that there are two of them here, and that if Kafka turns out to be hostile in this new form, then humanity’s end may truly be here.

However, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 sees Kafka apologize, shocking Mina and Hoshina further. He then picks up two drones he broke while transforming, apologizing for doing so and showing he was still Kaffka in the process, which Mina smirked at. Kafka then says he’ll pay the Defense Force back by finishing what he started, which further cements to Mina that this is Kafka. Itami asks why he looked like that if it was Kafka, to which everyone agreed it was a new form.

Hoshina asked if this really was Kafka, while Kafka said he could see the negative emotions of Kaiju No. 8 gushing out of him endlessly. He calls their emotions the source of No. 8’s energy, a never ending stream of pitch-black fuel. Kafka then powers up, with Meireki recognizing Kafka’s power as that of the soldiers he killed centuries ago. Meireki then begins laughing before cracking its neck, charging up power, and landing a massive blow on Kafka.

The impact is massive and destroys the immediate area, but Kafka is unfazed and undamaged, simply telling Meireki that they’ll hurt the others if they fight here and to move elsewhere. Kafka points out a transmission tower and punches Meireki towards it as he’s confused by the current situation, with Meireki clearly taking damage from the impact. Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 ends with Kafka saying it’s time to start the show as he approaches where he sent Meireki.

The end of Kafka's story may finally be at hand following Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121's events

Chapter 121 is an incredibly exciting issue, starting what should be the final leg of Kafka’s fight against Meireki/Kaiju No. 9. In turn, fans can expect a massive battle between the two of them alone to finish this fight considering Kafka deliberately moved the fight away from his allies. Fans can also expect to learn more about the origins of Meireki and Kaiju in general during the process of what could be the series’ final fight.

