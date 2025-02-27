Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122: Kafka's dominance forces Meireki to take its true form

Heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122, fans were expecting the issue to see Kafka Hibino finally begin to struggle against the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short). Officially released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the installment instead shocked fans by establishing Kafka’s continued dominance over Meireki as the two currently were.

Likewise, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 also gives some significant ending flags in the process, teasing that this really could be the end of the road for mangaka Naoya Matsumoto’s story. However, the issue’s closing events tease that hope still exists for the fight to end in a draw, in turn setting the series up for a potential long term narrative after this fight.

Meireki’s true form appearing in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 teases this fight as not being the series’ last

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 began with the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) standing up after Kafka’s latest devastating hit on it. Kafka was unsurprised at this, adding that Meireki is much more powerful than it was 400 years ago thanks to adding No. 9’s strength and intelligence. Kafka recognized that he had to stop Meireki here, or it would become a disaster that would spread throughout the world.

Kafka then rushed at Meireki and sent it flying into the air, jumping up to meet it and starting another combative clash between them. Meireki eventually flung Kafka away and rushed after him, landing a seemingly major hit which Kafka blocked. Likewise, Kafka was okay, but Meireki followed this up with one of Kaiju No. 2’s incredibly powerful beam attacks. However, Kafka was more concerned with Meireki’s aim as he kicked the beam attack up into the air and deflected it.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 saw Kafka turn to Meireki and begin to say that move was off limits, before he realized Meireki intended to fire a volley of beams. This prompted Kafka to jump up into the sky, thus changing Meireki’s aim and saving the area from being utterly destroyed. Kafka initially avoided the blasts, but Meireki began altering their trajectory to chase him, leading to some seemingly making contact with him.

While Kafka was revealed to have dodged this initial blast, one did end up hitting him, prompting Meireki to fire several more at him to try and take advantage. As this happened, Gen Narumi and Keiji Itami watched while commenting on how infuriating it was that Isao could barely fire two shots, yet Meireki just fired off dozens without issue. Itami specifically adds that even the original No. 2 couldn’t do that, calling Meireki the most impressive Kaiju they’ve seen.

However, as Itami called it the ultimate beast, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 saw Narumi caveat this by saying it was even more infuriating that Kafka is still a step ahead and a greater power. He smiled as he said this, while Kafka grabbed Meireki, slammed it into a wall, and landed several incredibly destructive body blows. Juzo Nogizaka was seen cheering Kafka on as this happened, and just as confused as everyone else when Kafka suddenly stopped attacking.

As if sensing their curiosity, Kafka reported in and asked that the danger zone be expanded to a radius of five kilometers. The issue then ended with Kafka stepping back as Meireki’s true form seemingly began spilling out. At the very least, it was clear that it was attempting to shed the facade of No. 9’s body that it had been hiding in and fighting all this time. That being said, it’s more likely than not that fans will see Meireki’s true form in the subsequent release.

In summation

Meireki finally begins shedding its No. 9 disguise in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 both shows just how powerful Kafka has become, and establishes that there’s even greater heights via Meireki’s teased transformation. Likewise, fans can expect to see Kafka start to struggle against Meireki’s new form, which may be its true original form, and rightfully so. While the battle will become more difficult, fans can at least expect Kafka to survive and force Meireki to retreat, if not defeat it outright to presumably end the story likewise.

