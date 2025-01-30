Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 is set to release on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. Despite Kafka Hibino’s apparent superiority over the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short), it’s likely that the two will be shown more evenly matched in the upcoming issue.

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 will likely begin with Kafka continuing to flex his new abilities (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, February 14, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, December 20. A very small portion of global readers will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, February 14, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122

Meireki should likewise fully shed its No. 9 guise and begin returning to its true form in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform which allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 began immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Kafka’s transformation completed. Gen Narumi was shown smiling at this, while Soshiro Hoshina and Mina Ashiro were visibly nervous. Akira Kurusu then confirmed that No. 8’s waveforms were neither kaiju nor human, calling it an “unknown form” with a fortitude that can’t be measured. This meant its fortitude was over 10, with Keiji Itami saying this meant humanity can’t beat it.

As he worried about Kafka still being on their side in this state, Kafka apologized for breaking two drones while powering up and said he’ll pay it back by finishing this fight. This was much to the relief of Mina and Itami, as it clearly signifies that this is still Kafka, who was musingn on seeing the emotions of the soldiers within him flowing out. He realized that this was the source of No. 8’s energy, calling it a never-ending stream of pitch-black fuel.

Meireki likewise recognized the same, laughing about their reunion before moving to attack Kafka. Despite being a powerful enough blow to destroy the immediate surrounding area, Kafka was unfazed from the punch. Kafka then said they should move this fight elsewhere due to the others, punching Meireki in that direction and sending him flying. The issue ended with Kafka telling the others they did a good job before saying it was time to start the fight.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 will likely begin with Kafka Hibino already at the location where Meireki is waiting for him, taunting the beast as he approaches it. Meireki may finally speak here for the first time, likely in fragmented sentences which will barely communicate its message. Nevertheless, it should ask how the soldiers it killed so long ago are still here today.

Chapter 122 should then see the fighting actually begin, likely with Kafka continuing to manhandle Meireki. He’ll likely get arrogant here and begin toying with the creature, which will likely give it an opportunity to transform into a new form. More specifically, the issue will likely end with Meireki beginning to turn back into its original, true form and shedding its No. 9 guise.

