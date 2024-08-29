Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113: No. 9's true identity revealed as Kafka is seriously injured

Heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113, what fans were most expecting from the issue was confirmation of No. 9’s defeat at the hands of Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro. Officially released on Thursday, August 29, 2024, the issue opened up with confirmation of this, showing No. 9’s core being completely shattered by Kafka’s latest attack.

In turn, fans were concerned that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 would confirm their fears of mangaka Naoya Matsumoto’s smash-hit series rapidly approaching its conclusion with No. 9’s defeat. However, by the issue’s end, it became apparent that there’s still much more story to tell, with No. 9’s defeat possibly marking the series’ true start rather than the beginning of its end.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 officially introduces the Meireki Era Mega Monster in the wake of No. 9’s defeat

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113: Victory at last…?

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 opened up with a continued focus on Kafka’s latest attack on No. 9 and the shockwave it created. No. 9’s core was then shown to have been completely shattered, splintering into innumerable pieces likewise. Kafka was shocked to see this while Mina, children watching from the bunker, and Kaiju Defense Force staff confirmed and celebrated the apparent win.

However, No. 9 then told Kafka that they should have a little chat, as energy radiated out of No. 9’s core and into Kafka’s body. Kafka, still in his transformed state, was then suddenly transported to a battlefield in Feudal Era Japan, where corpses littered the ground. Kafka questioned if this was happening inside of No. 9 before asking where it went, eventually noticing a mask on the ground nearby.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 saw Kafka claim he’d seen the mask before, but didn’t say where before No. 9 arrived in an almost child-like form. No. 9 commented on how it thought Kafka appearing before it was a mere coincidence at first, but eventually realized that this whole series of events was inevitable after feeling the power within him. Kafka asks what it’s even saying, but No. 9 simply responds by asking if this place brings back any memories.

Kafka and Mina's victory initially looks certain, but Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 quickly brings it into doubt (Image via Production I.G)

Kafka ignored this and demanded answers, prompting No. 9 to say it’s still “not that deeply connected to it,” with the “it” presumably being the Kaiju that infected Kafka. This interpretation is further supported by No. 9’s next words, which saw it say that for Kafka to show such power, his hatred at the time must’ve been immense. Kafka asked what it was going on about before saying that if it isn’t dead yet, he’ll keep fighting, but No. 9 confirms that Kafka did kill it.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 saw No. 9 say it would soon “fade away,” adding that its ambitions have been crushed and that their battle is over with victory being Kafka’s. No. 9 adds that it truly enjoyed itself, praising humans for exceeding its expectations and foiling its plans over and over again. It added that it wanted to be closer to humanity and to know and learn more, before claiming it has been utterly defeated.

Kafka told it to quit lying, but No. 9 claimed it was telling the truth and had no more cards up its sleeve. Kafka said he knows it’s hiding something before asking what it is that’s trying to escape from No. 9. As he said this, dialogue boxes repeating the word “die” appeared, as the spiritual visages of several monsters appeared to be pouring out of No. 9’s regressed, childlike form.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113: The true enemy, revealed

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 then revealed that the Kaiju inside of Kafka was reacting, and was responsible for chanting the word “die.” Kafka questioned what this reaction was as No. 9’s body swelled and it said it didn’t want things to come to this. No. 9 then began referring to itself in the third person, saying that it can’t maintain equilibrium now that No. 9’s core has been destroyed.

Likewise, it claimed that it was now nothing more than a beast with an uncontrollable lust for destruction. Kafka remembered what Mina said about countless monsters being inside of No. 9, realizing that this must be what she was talking about. Kafka asked No. 9, or rather the Kaiju claiming to be No. 9, what it was when the ground around him started to suddenly shake and crack open.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 saw Kafka in shock as the Kaiju claiming to be No. 9 tried to remember what the humans called “this” again. After struggling with the phrase “mei,” cracks began to appear on a cliff in front of Kafka. It then said it remembered as a giant Kaiju with many faces burst through the cliff, revealing itself as the Meireki Era Mega Monster. Its main face possesses nine eyes and a small mouth, while also sporting many additional arms and faces of various shape, size, and characteristic. Essentially, it looked like an amalgamation of various Kaiju.

As Kafka looked on, he thought back to the mask, realizing he recognized it from the warrior he saw at the shrine he was training at prior to the start of the Second Wave arc. However, focus returned to reality here, where Mina Ashiro looked on in horror as Kafka began coughing up blood. The issue ended with the reveal that No. 9, or rather the Meireki Era Mega Monster, had run Kafka through what appeared to be his core given the placement of its appendage and Kafka’s body.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113: In summation

Despite No. 9 promising Kafka that victory was his in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113, it seemingly only meant victory against the No. 9 entity itself. Likewise, it seems that the No. 9 entity was something of a “governing body” for the Meireki Era Mega Monster. With its death, the Mega Monster is now seemingly free, having attacked Kafka in a devastating fashion.

Likewise, fans can expect the next few issues to see backup begin arriving for Kafka and Mina. This will serve the purpose of both saving the pair from this new threat, and ensuring that their story can be verified by other Kaiju Defense Force officers. In turn, fans can expect The Last Wave arc to conclude sometime in the coming weeks and months.

