Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112: Isao Shinomiya saves the day as Kafka and Mina all but kill No. 9

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 was expected to continue Mina Ashiro and Kafka Hbibino's enthralling fight against Kaiju No. 9, possibly even bringing the bout to its ultimate conclusion. Officially released on Thursday, August 15, 2024, the issue didn't quite conclude the fight but does seem to be setting up for its imminent end.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 specifically did this by seeing the trio of combatants reach drop site No. 14, where Mina Ashiro's custom weapon was waiting with one round left. While Mina did take the shot successfully, all hope seemed lost due to a final trick up No. 9's sleeve, prompting Isao Shinomiya's consciousness to step in and save the day.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 sees Isao Shinomiya awaken within No. 9 at the absolute perfect time

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112: Victory at last...?

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 began with Mina Ashiro taking the shot at No. 9, which successfully landed. However, he used No. 2's shield to block it, saving himself even if No. 2's shield was now out of commission temporarily. No. 9 recognized this, saying the shot was meant to shatter the shield and set up his core's destruction, in turn destroying the Kaiju variants within him as a result.

However, as Kafka rushed at him and congratulated the pair's plan, he revealed to Kafka that he had one smaller shield around his core. This was due to No. 9 being able to erect two shields by nature of his own native power, as well as having No. 2's abilities within him. No. 9 cockily added that this core shield will be fully regenerated by the time he strikes, prompting him to also declare his victory.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 saw Kafka question if he could actually strike through the shield and still damage the core, deciding there was no point in thinking about it since he had to try anyway. However, at that moment, No. 9 felt something stir within him, not realizing what was happening as his control over No. 2 began slipping. This led to the reveal that Isao Shinomiya's consciousness had returned.

Moreover, No. 9 implied that Isao still had a great deal of strength and awareness left in him, suggesting that Isao may have been waiting for this opportunity rather than pointlessly struggling since his death. Isao's consciousness even seemed almost alive by the nature of bleeding and being given a pupil in his left eye, clasping No. 9 in his hands as this happened.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 saw the shield around No. 9's core fall, with Kafka shocked to see this. However, what Kafka was really shocked at was the fact that No. 9's left eye and the side of his face had begun morphing into that of Isao Shinomiya himself. Tears welled up in Kafka's eyes as he recognized this, with No. 9 attempting to counter by launching a last-minute, explosive attack.

While No. 9 did get the attack, Mina was seen smiling as No. 9 seemed shocked by something, leading to the reveal that Kafka was unscathed. Kafka then prepared his variant number six technique, while No. 9 almost joyfully asked how many of his expectations humans would surpass.

Kafka then launched his Modified Thunder Emperor attack on No. 9's core, clearly striking and damaging it as the issue ended. The issue ended with Kafka's attack being shown to have created a massive shockwave.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112: Final thoughts

While Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 doesn't officially confirm No. 9's death, it seems that this is an inevitable result of Kafka's latest and possibly last attack, which will be imminently confirmed. The fact that No. 9's core is shown as taking the hit and being damaged specifically suggests this, especially considering the strength of Kafka's latest attack.

That being said, the series doesn't quite seem set to end yet with the myriad of unanswered questions on No. 9 and the origin of Kafka's powers, which would remain. While this fight may very well lead directly to the final act, it seems unlikely that No. 9 dies here. If No. 9 does die here, fans can expect a new Kaiju to take his place and continue the smash-hit manga series.

