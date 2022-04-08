10 Dragon Ball characters who always have a hidden backup plan

Despite being among the strongest in the world of anime and manga, Dragon Ball’s characters cannot seem to catch break. Even their best-laid plans have a tendency of going awry. Usually, this means that the finishing blow did not destroy the enemies as expected.
However, after so many of these instances occurring, many Dragon Ball characters seem accustomed to having a backup plan for every fight. Even some of the less knowledgable characters are able to think quick on their feet and save their plans at the last second.
Here are ten Dragon Ball characters who always have a second plan hidden up their sleeve.
Frieza, 9 other Dragon Ball characters are always incredibly cunning
The following Dragon Ball characters always seem to have a backup plan.
1) Bulma
As one of the smartest characters in Dragon Ball, Bulma always has a backup plan. The most prominent example of this is during the Cell saga, when she creates a detonator which can blow up Android 18. While even this backup plan doesn’t go as it should have, it nevertheless demonstrates her ability to prepare.
2) Goku
The most prominent example of Goku having a Plan-B is during the Cell Games saga. There comes a point when Cell threatens to blow up the Earth, along with himself, as a result of Gohan toying with him for too long. Thankfully, Goku steps in and saves the day by teleporting himself and his enemy away from the Earth. He sacrifices himself to save the planet without wasting a minute.
3) Gohan
As a book-smart character, Gohan is always able to plan ahead and have backups in case things go wrong. Future Gohan, in particular, demonstrates this foresight by training Trunks despite knowing he won’t be able to contribute. This inspires him later to go back in time and train to defeat his Androids, eventually finishing what Future Gohan had started.
4) Future Trunks
Likewise, Future Trunks has an incredibly bright mind who eventually learns the art of foresight and planning after traveling back in time. As the son of Bulma and Vegeta, he is intelligent but also strong which allows him to prepare and execute well.
5) Frieza
Frieza’s conniving and scheming methodology and thought process lends itself naturally to preparing ahead. The most recent and prominent example is when he kills Paragus in Dragon Ball Super: Broly to enrage the eponymous character. While it somewhat backfires, the act still shows his ability to plan and prepare a backup course of action.
6) Perfect Cell
Perfect Cell serves as one of the strongest and smartest characters in the series, since he is an amalgamation of various Dragon Ball characters’ DNA. He is able to assess situations and formulate a plan switfly.
7) Zamasu
Zamasu’s backup plans are shown to be effective across the multiverse. He was able to successfully achieve immortality in two different multiverses. He also acquired the power of a Saiyan’s body. His level of diligence and planning is unmatched for a Dragon Ball villain.
8) Zeno
Zeno may seem like an odd candidate for this list, but his foresight and knowledge of the Tournament of Powers ending solidifies his eligibility. He only orchestrated the Tournament because he knew how it would play out. Chances are he had a backup plan in case things went awry.
9) Grand Priest
Likewise, the Grand Priest also knew how the Tournament of Power would play out, helping Zeno to plan the event along the way. He’s also shown to be incredibly intelligent and cunning in Dragon Ball Super. He is just the person to prioritize being well-prepared.
10) Dr. Gero
As the creator of Cell, Dr. Gero essentially had the perfect backup plan for his quest to kill Goku, the target of his ire. Goku even admits that he can’t defeat Cell when facing him in the Cell Games, proving how effective Dr. Gero’s ultimate fallback was. Despite losing to Gohan eventually, he nevertheless accomplished his goal of creating an Android who could kill Goku.
Note: The article reflects the author's views.