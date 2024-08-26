10 best kaiju anime featuring giant monsters

Kaiju anime, a genre featuring giant monsters, has become synonymous with colossal creatures destroying cities in popular culture. Kaiju anime feature these gigantic creatures battling against brave heroes or wreaking havoc in sci-fi or fantasy worlds.

Kaiju lend themselves well to anime with their outlandish designs, massive scale, and the scope for intense action sequences. Beyond the spectacle, kaiju anime allow creators to explore thought-provoking themes about humanity's hubris in the face of uncontrollable natural forces.

Some kaiju anime use kaiju metaphorically, representing concepts like nuclear weapons or climate change. If you love seeing giant beasts battling massive robots onscreen, these 10 kaiju anime should sate your appetite for titanic clashes.

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

This kaiju anime is set in an apocalyptic world where humanity shelters within walled cities to protect themselves against Titans, mindless giants who devour humans. When the colossal Titan breaches the outer wall, it kicks off the story of young Eren Yeager joining the Survey Corps elite Titan-fighting unit for revenge.

Attack on Titan features fluid animation and omnidirectional maneuver gear action set pieces, bringing scale to the asymmetric battles between humans and Titans. Most engagements have high stakes, with the very real possibility of characters getting gruesomely eaten.

Beyond adrenaline-surging Titan clashes woven into its epic mythology, Attack on Titan centers on themes of cycles of hatred. As protagonists and antagonists shift, it keeps you constantly questioning the truth in its harsh, complex world.

2. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

This kaiju anime revolutionized the mecha anime genre with its innovative animation techniques and profound exploration of heavy philosophical themes. In a post-apocalyptic world, teenagers pilot gigantic cybernetic robots called Evas to defend humanity from attacks by mysterious and powerful beings called Angels.

The Angel designs draw inspiration from Judeo-Christian and Kabbalistic mythology, reimagined as otherworldly beings. Their bizarre appearances, unknowable motivations, and overwhelming power create a profound sense of cosmic horror. During clashes, the scale and devastation feel viscerally palpable.

Beyond the spectacle, creator Hideaki Anno uses these battles to explore psychoanalytic philosophies about the human condition. Evangelion remains an influential classic, delivering a visually thrilling spectacle driven by monsters and a thoughtful treatise on the human psyche.

3. Digimon

Digimon (Image via Toei Animation)

This kaiju anime multiverse follows child protagonists who partner with digital monsters to protect both the Digital World and the real world. With designs drawing from insects to mythical creatures, iconic partner Digimon like WarGreymon and Imperialdramon reach massive kaiju sizes during climactic battles.

While monster designs shift between cute and ferocious, evolution animations turning child-level Digimon into titanic kaiju, make size itself a key superpower. Battles can also involve reality-bending powers, with the Digital World's malleable nature allowing physics-defying spectacles.

With protagonists maturing across series, narratives explore poignant themes of growing up, sacrifice, and redemption, bestowing emotional weight. Overall, Digimon delivers pulpy but engaging fantasy kaiju action centered around unbreakable bonds between kids and their digital monster companions.

4. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (Image via Polygon Pictures)

This CGI kaiju anime film marks Godzilla's first-ever full-length animated feature and brings new life to the iconic King of Monsters. In a desolate future, humans return to reclaim Earth after fleeing Godzilla's reign 20,000 years ago.

They discover a changed world dominated by the invincible 300-meter Godzilla, who soon awakens to battle the humans once again. With its hyper-detailed creature designs and fluid CG animation realizing destructive kaiju battles, Godzilla: Planet of Monsters is a feast for Godzilla fans.

While lighter on plot and characters than the legendary live-action series, this anime offers a nonstop spectacle showcasing the legendary monster. Two anime sequels continue the trilogy, cementing this animated Godzilla incarnation.

5. Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G)

This kaiju anime follows Kafka Hibino, who works for a cleaning company specializing in cleaning up after kaiju battles. Kafka dreams of joining the Japanese Defense Force to fight kaiju but has failed the entrance exam multiple times.

His life takes a dramatic turn when a small kaiju enters his mouth, allowing him to transform into a hybrid monster. With the Defense Force opening trials again, Kafka seizes the opportunity to pursue his dream while hiding his new identity from his colleagues.

The series blends action, humor, and character development as Kafka navigates his dual life as a kaiju and a human, striving to protect humanity from the monstrous threats that plague it.

6. SSSS.Gridman

SSSS.Gridman (Image via Trigger)

This kaiju anime pays loving homage to the tokusatsu TV series Gridman the Hyper Agent with modern polish. When kaiju suddenly attack his city, high schooler Yuta Hibiki discovers he can merge with Gridman, a giant Hyper Agent.

He must work with Gridman to control the kaiju-fighting system and battle invading monsters. With a blend of traditional 2D animation, some CG elements, and physics-driven fight choreography, SSSS.Gridman realizes tropes from live-action rubber-suit tokusatsu shows with fresh energy.

The vibrantly colored, toyetic kaiju designs also capture the playful inventiveness of practical effects. The series delivers a thoughtful meta-narrative behind the spectacle. It stands out for its respect and understanding of its source material while bringing it to vivid life.

7. Pacific Rim: The Black

Pacific Rim: The Black (Image via Polygon Pictures)

In this kaiju anime set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by kaiju, siblings Taylor and Hayley Travis pilot an abandoned Jaeger mecha in search of their missing parents while fighting for survival.

Set in the universe of the epic live-action Pacific Rim films, this gritty anime series expands the kaiju combat mythology with ruined cityscapes and weathered mecha designs. It balances emotional character drama with fluid mecha-on-kaiju fight scenes realized in CG animation.

Overall, Pacific Rim: The Black captures the desperate guerrilla tone of the source films translated effectively to the anime medium.

8. Darling in the Franxx

Darling in the Franxx (Image via Trigger / A-1 Pictures)

In this kaiju anime, young pilots control giant mecha called Franxx to defend humanity from massive creatures initially known as Klaxosaurs in a post-apocalyptic world. The true nature of these creatures is revealed as the series progresses.

The story focuses on the relationship between two pilots, Hiro and Zero Two. With an imaginative future world and distinctive mecha designs, Darling in the Franxx delivers emotional drama amidst its spectacular kaiju battling action sequences.

The themes explore youth figuring out romance and identity delivered through the lens of massive creatures threatening civilization.

9. Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann (Image via Gainax)

This explosive kaiju anime follows Simon and Kamina as they lead a rebellion against beastmen oppressors using powerful mecha called Gunmen. The series features over-the-top mecha action and themes of defiant spirit.

Starting off underground before exploding onto the surface world, Gurren Lagann realizes increasingly massive scales as protagonists Simon and Kamina pilot ever-growing mecha toward battling global threats.

The bombastic spirit and escalating fights make it a beloved modern classic. It celebrates themes of perseverance and pushing beyond limits in the face of overwhelming odds.

10. Zoids

Zoids (Image via Xebec)

This kaiju anime is set on the planet Zi, where large bio-mechanical creatures called Zoids are used for war, sport, and everyday life. The story of Zoids: Chaotic Century follows Van Flyheight as he journeys to uncover a girl's mysterious past while facing numerous battles.

The cel-shaded Zoids anime realizes the detailed mecha model kit designs with fluid CG animation and sweeping landscapes. With various human factions using Zoids for their own ends, Van strives to uncover his family history amidst continent-spanning conflicts.

Both the intriguing post-apocalyptic world and flashy mecha combat keep this series engaging.

Conclusion

Kaiju lend themselves splendidly to anime with imaginative creature designs, rampaging action, and themes exploring humanity's excesses. The above kaiju anime series feature colossal beasts battling over medieval castles, Tokyo cityscapes, or alien worlds unfettered by physical laws.

Whether photoreal beasts like Godzilla or fantastical creatures from mythic realms, kaiju represent an engaging storytelling device. They allow creators to deliver thrilling tales about underdogs defeating seemingly unstoppable titans through perseverance and sacrifice.

So, if you crave anime offering both emotional storytelling and ginormous creature brawls, these kaiju-fueled series should satisfy blockbuster spectacle with heart.

