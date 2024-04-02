7 strongest characters in MonsterVerse, ranked

The cinematic universe of monsters, MonsterVerse, has enraptured fans worldwide time and again with its larger-than-life proportions and their stories. The newest installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, seeks to keep the magic alive as the two ancient mighty titans battle it out on screen yet again.

Directed by Adam Wingard and based on Godzilla and Mothra by Toho Co., Ltd., Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire showcases events that take place following the defeat of Mechagodzilla three years ago.

The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race."

Counting in Godzilla and King Kong, let us take a look at some of the strongest kaiju and titans in the MonsterVerse and understand their unique abilities.

Disclaimer: This is based on the writer's opinions.

Seven strongest characters in MonsterVerse - Details explored

7) Monster X

Monster X is one of the most powerful extraterrestrial entities to exist in the MonsterVerse. It was first seen in Ryūhei Kitamura's Godzilla: Final Wars (2004). With its razor-sharp claws and spiky armor, Monster X comes equipped with all sorts of offensive powers possible - antigravity beams, telekinesis, flight, and energy absorption among others.

A still of Monster X (Image via Wikizilla)

Monster X can transform into a deadlier version known as Keizer Ghidorah which resembles King Ghidorah.

6) King Ghidorah

The three-headed dragon from outer space, King Ghidorah, makes its first appearance in the 1964 film Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster. King Ghidorah is known to be Godzilla's arch-nemesis and the opponent to the claim to the throne.

King Ghidorah can generate high-intensity storms, shock its enemies with gravity beams, and acquire strength by absorbing the energy of deceased monsters. Combined with its regenerative capabilities, it makes for one of Godzilla's deadliest foes that can push the Earth to the apocalypse with its destruction.

5) Destoroyah

Destoroyah was born in the depths of the ocean. The weapon, Oxygen Destroyer, that killed Godzilla in the 1954 film birthed the nightmare of a creature that embodies destruction. The Destoroyah can manipulate crystal format and uses micro-oxygen Destoroyah beams from its head that take out its enemies.

The Destoroyah poses a threat to humanity on Earth. Destoroyah was defeated by Godzilla at its peak of physical prowess with the help of the Japanese military.

4) King Kong

The legendary kaiju from Skull Island, King Kong towers over all monsters in MonsterVerse with its unmatched agility, formidable strength, and supreme intelligence. Kong's sheer determination pushes it through all battles and renders it victorious against most of its rivals.

Known as the eighth wonder of the world, King Kong has fought beside and against Godzilla multiple times. While King Kong lacks any special abilities unlike other kaijus, the giant climbed tall structures in cities to deliver heavy blows on Godzilla in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.

3) SpaceGodzilla

SpaceGodzilla is a deformed clone of the original titan, Godzilla, who was born in the dark depths of outer space. Considered to be a mutation, SpaceGodzilla comes with abilities such as telekinetic powers, crystal energy manipulation, and advanced intelligence that set it apart from its predecessor.

The SpaceGodzilla took down Godzilla during their first fight but was contained with the cumulative efforts of Godzilla and Moguera in Kenshō Yamashita's Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla.

2) Mechagodzilla

Often referred to as a man-made monstrosity, the Mechagodzilla first made its appearance in Jun Fukuda's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1994). The Mechagodzilla is a technological marvel designed to be an anti-titan weapon empowered with fire powers and unparalleled strength.

The 2021 Adam Wingard movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, has Mechagodzilla as King Kong and Godzilla's opponent. Because Mechagodzilla can adapt to the fighting tactics of its opponents, battles with it are far more difficult.

1) Godzilla

The MonsterVerse is headed by the King of Monsters - Godzilla. Combined with its unmatched strength and atomic breath, Godzilla remains the alpha predator in the universe of monsters.

Despite multiple defeats from its adversaries, King Ghidorah and Mechagodzilla, it has managed to return in four out of five MonsterVerse movies. The 2024 Adam Wingard movie brings it on screen alongside Kong, Skar King, Suko, Shimo, Mothra, and Wart Dog.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released on March 29, 2024, and is currently screening at the theatres.