What time will Pacific Rim: The Black air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the animated series

Netflix and Legendary Television recently announced that the second and final season of Pacific Rim: The Black is coming to the streaming platform soon. The news of the release comes with first-look images for fans, which will bring back the anime series heroes and villains.

Created by Craig Kyle, who is famous for his Thor: Ragnarok, and Greg Johnson, who is known for X-Men: Evolution, the anime is set in the same universe and timeline as the film franchise created by acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro.

Netflix announced that Pacific Rim: The Black season 2 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform.

Here is everything about the final season of the much-awaited anime series Pacific Rim: The Black.

What is Pacific Rim: The Black about? Plot details of the upcoming final season

Pacific Rim: The Black is set in a futuristic setup after Pacific Rim: Uprising. The series follows the story of two siblings in a version of Australia that got abandoned after being destroyed by Kaiju.

We saw Taylor and Hayley take control of the Atlas Destroyer in the first season. It is a small-scale Jagger left behind when the monsters took over Australia. Onboard the Atlas Destroyer, the siblings were seen fighting both wild Kaiju and human survivors who were trying to seize control of the Jagger.

This sets up an exciting ground for season 2 of the anime. The series will see Taylor and Hayley moving towards Sidney, which is supposedly a safe haven.

The two siblings are now accompanied by the assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid "bOy", who is confused and is still trying to figure out his place in the world.

The adventure begins when on their way to Sidney, Taylor and Hayley will have to face the Sisters of Kaiju, a bloodthirsty cult that thinks bOy is their messiah.

The cult will do everything it can to twist bOy into joining their mission, abandoning the siblings. The Sisters of Kaiju are supposedly terrifying and ruthless, and fans can expect to see Taylor and Hayley ready to battle them.

How to watch the series?

The series is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, and interested viewers can find the first season on Netflix itself. To watch the series, viewers will be required to hold a paid Netflix subscription.

Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming season will be the final season, and although the news is disappointing, it will surely be interesting to see how the creators have planned on concluding the series. Fans can still hope that there may be a spinoff of the series sometime in the future.

